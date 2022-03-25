Man. This business with Clarence Thomas’ wife Ginni Thomas’ reported texts with GOP Rep. Mark Meadows in early January of 2021 are really bringing out all the liberal historians!

We already told you about Politico Magazine contributing editor and self-described “historian” Joshua Zeitz’s take on it, which was that “Abe Fortas rightly had to resign over issues a lot less problematic than what Clarence Thomas now has to answer for.” That take was stupid and wrong on a couple of levels. But Zeitz isn’t alone.

There’s also writer and self-described “historian” Kevin Kruse, who has a long and distinguished record of being stupid and wrong. Here’s Kevin’s take on the Clarence-Thomas-failing-to-keep-his-wife-in-line-and-under-his-thumb situation:

I’m sure if the spouse of a liberal justice has repeatedly texted a Democratic president’s chief of staff with pleas to help overturn an election, congressional Republicans wouldn’t make a big deal out of it, and definitely wouldn’t have articles of impeachment drawn up in hours. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 24, 2022

See what he did there?

That’s good, because Kevin Kruse evidently doesn’t see what he did there. But Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, does, and he’s hoping that the Democratic Party looks to Kruse for guidance on what their midterm election strategy should be:

These lunatics are going into a midterm election with record high inflation and their message is "impeach the black SCOTUS justice" and "we don't know what a woman is" Please please do this. https://t.co/lBgkXXwJLI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 25, 2022

I forgot "parents at school board meetings are domestic terrorists" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 25, 2022

Ah, yes. Mustn’t forget that one. Look how well it worked out in Virginia!

Anyway, Kruse doesn’t seem interested in taking Miller’s free advice:

Just some smart, sincere advice here from the second-worst Stephen Miller. https://t.co/ZtgNZLUP6F — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 25, 2022

OK, Kevin. Just lean harder. We’re sure you guys’ll do juuuust fine this fall.

Kevin, can you define a woman? https://t.co/XzracpivtR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 25, 2022

