In case you missed it, Donald Trump compared the looming threat of impeachment to “a lynching.” Because he always knows just what to say:

Grossness and tiresome victimhood narrative aside, it’s pretty hard to take criticism of Trump’s poor choice of words seriously when it’s coming from someone like self-described historian Kevin Kruse:

Is it, Kevin? Is it?

Kevin here is extremely offended by Trump’s use of the word “lynching,” you guys. As an academic and Very Important Historian, he just can’t allow this sort of trivialization of historical atrocities to stand.

Well, yeah. Obviously:

He’s a Very Important Historian. Did he mention that?

