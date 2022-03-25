Because there’s nothing else going on in the country or world at the moment (cue eye roll), the Democrats and media will spend the next several days focusing fully on news about text messages that Ginny Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, reportedly sent to Mark Meadows in early January of 2021:

Clarence Thomas remains hospitalized for an infection, but Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar is nevertheless in a hurry to start impeachment hearings:

Is that so?

Yeah, she really should sit this one out.

Also, does Rep. Omar really want to bring this on with the midterm just a few months away?

It’s a truly amazing thing to witness considering what the Democrats spent four years hyperventilating about when Trump was in the White House:

The “rules” change so quickly.

