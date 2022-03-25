Because there’s nothing else going on in the country or world at the moment (cue eye roll), the Democrats and media will spend the next several days focusing fully on news about text messages that Ginny Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, reportedly sent to Mark Meadows in early January of 2021:

BREAKING: CBS News and The Washington Post have obtained copies of numerous texts between Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, Ginni Thomas, and Pres. Trump's White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about efforts to overturn the 2020 election. https://t.co/9S2aV3WIKS — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 24, 2022

Clarence Thomas remains hospitalized for an infection, but Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar is nevertheless in a hurry to start impeachment hearings:

Clarence Thomas needs to be impeached https://t.co/ZuZbxkMaYs — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 25, 2022

Is that so?

1) Demanding punishment for CT because his wife had bad thoughts is insanely illiberal 2) Launching this attack while he was just in the hospital is reprehensible 3) Omar has herself said/done much worse than anything Thomas’ wife has done. Including countless ethical violations. https://t.co/ZlzLo1TVsn — AG🌻 (@AGHamilton29) March 25, 2022

If we start removing government officials because of the ethically questionable behavior of their spouses, oh brother have I got some news you're not going to like. https://t.co/YUiywP6TPn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 25, 2022

I don’t think you should want to play the whole “punishment for who your spouse is” game. https://t.co/XWEeajQtbr — Ellen Carmichael 🌻 (@ellencarmichael) March 25, 2022

Yeah, she really should sit this one out.

"Get your wife in line," seethed the feminists https://t.co/2cuPX7yY7Y — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 25, 2022

Also, does Rep. Omar really want to bring this on with the midterm just a few months away?

Please please please go into the next 6 months with we need to remove the only black man from the Supreme Court and also we have no idea what a woman is. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 25, 2022

I think this is a awesome idea. So we be looking at a May-June trial. So 6 months before the midterms. And you need 17 D's to vote to convict and remove him. Yea I can see the adds now. Demacrats impeached beloved Justice Thomas over wife's text. Yea Go with that. https://t.co/wNdin8evcv — Joe Funcle Buck. (@JosephBuck321) March 25, 2022

The Republicans are going to destroy the Democrats in the midterms. That's basically a foregone conclusion at this point. I would love to see Democrats try and impeach a Supreme Court Justice because of texts they don't agree with that were made by his wife Ginni Thomas. Do it! https://t.co/2VfVZrpl2o — Rutgers Tom (@RutgersTom89) March 25, 2022

It’s a truly amazing thing to witness considering what the Democrats spent four years hyperventilating about when Trump was in the White House:

Pretty amazing Democrats took the country on a 3-year ride of claims that Russia stole the 2016 election, but Ginni Thomas believing the 2020 election was stolen is now treason. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) March 25, 2022

The “rules” change so quickly.

