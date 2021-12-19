Tell us how you really feel, Ilhan Omar:

Let’s be clear: Manchin’s excuse is bullshit. The people of West Virginia would directly benefit from childcare, pre-Medicare expansion, and long term care, just like Minnesotans. This is exactly what we warned would happen if we separated Build Back Better from infrastructure. https://t.co/dhzcSk0qUV — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 19, 2021

And all the people who lost their s*it over our side shouting “Let’s go, Brandon!” will certainly call her out, right? RIGHT?

"We all knew that Senator Manchin couldn't be trusted. The excuses that he just made, I think, are complete bullshit." @IlhanMN to @AliVelshi pic.twitter.com/qFQmqr1Wui — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) December 19, 2021

Omar also said Manchin’s refusal to vote “yes” on the BBB bill is putting the U.S. democracy at risk:

This is so much bigger than Manchin. When democracies are no longer able to address their constituents’ needs and demands, authoritarians seize power. I’ve seen it time and time again. And ours was already on life support. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 19, 2021

Boy, we just don’t know why people in West Virginia won’t support progressives. It’s a real mystery:

West Virginia is

50th in public health

50th in childcare

48th in employment They support Build Back Better by a 43 point margin. This has nothing to do with his constituents. This is about the corruption and self-interest of a coal baron. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 19, 2021

