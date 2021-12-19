Tell us how you really feel, Ilhan Omar:

And all the people who lost their s*it over our side shouting “Let’s go, Brandon!” will certainly call her out, right? RIGHT?

Trending

Omar also said Manchin’s refusal to vote “yes” on the BBB bill is putting the U.S. democracy at risk:

Boy, we just don’t know why people in West Virginia won’t support progressives. It’s a real mystery:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ilhan Omar

Recommended Twitchy Video