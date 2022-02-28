Ilhan Omar’s relatively recent moment of clarity notwithstanding, the leftist congresswoman from Minnesota is ultimately bad news. Terrible news, in fact.

It’s not easy to defeat an incumbent — even one with as much baggage as Ilhan Omar — but fellow Somalian American Shukri Abdirahman has decided to try:

A Somalian American refugee who loves and respects her adopted home. Go figure! See, Ilhan, it’s possible.

Best of luck to her.

Ilhan Omar Minnesota Republican Shukri Abdirahman Somalia

