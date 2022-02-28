Ilhan Omar’s relatively recent moment of clarity notwithstanding, the leftist congresswoman from Minnesota is ultimately bad news. Terrible news, in fact.
It’s not easy to defeat an incumbent — even one with as much baggage as Ilhan Omar — but fellow Somalian American Shukri Abdirahman has decided to try:
Ilhan Omar was given a second chance when America took her in — but chose to ridicule the very country that saved her life.
When I was welcomed as a legal American citizen. I responded by joining the U.S. Army.
Now I’m taking a stand to give hope to the people of Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/yVqZPN0lWT
— Shukri Abdirahman (@ShuForCongress) February 28, 2022
A Somalian American refugee who loves and respects her adopted home. Go figure! See, Ilhan, it’s possible.
Well done…WELL DONE https://t.co/dF9craFsbv
— Sonnie Johnson (@SonnieJohnson) February 28, 2022
Wow! What a story! https://t.co/Daai88XbX4
— Brit 💊 (@Nursebrit0504) February 28, 2022
Such a powerful ad Shu!!! "I am a survivor!" You most certainly are my friend! I'm so proud of how far you've come and so proud that you continue to serve! https://t.co/vruBf1XOQx
— Maddie~ Proud Native American 🦅🦅🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@eniledam05) February 28, 2022
Best of luck to her.