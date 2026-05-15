NYC’s Islamist Mayor Mamdani Honors ‘Nakba’ — When Arabs Tried and Failed to Finish Hitler’s Work

Per usual, Zohran Mamdani is rewriting history to fit his agenda. It's just sickening to see this happening in the city where 9/11 occurred. Now, a militant Islamist is the Mayor.

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Today marks Nakba Day, an annual day of remembrance to commemorate the expulsion of more than 700,000 Palestinians between 1947 and 1949 during the creation of the State of Israel and the year that followed.



Inea is a New Yorker and a Nakba survivor. She shared her story with us… pic.twitter.com/z2PBOaJq5Z — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) May 15, 2026

More like Arab nations could not accept reality, continued to attack Israel and lose and then they pretended they are the victims.

The Babka commemorates the time that Arab invaders tried and failed to commit a second Holocaust.



They faced the penalty of having to walk like 20 miles away.



Israel will outlive Zohran Mamdani. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) May 15, 2026

The Nakba was when Israel declared independence from Britain and then five Arab armies immediately tried to genocide all the Jews but failed.



May your jihadism always be met with nakba! https://t.co/E6GlWNvHk5 — Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) May 15, 2026

Amen!

You are a walking billboard for mass denaturalizarion. May the day come soon. — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) May 15, 2026

What a day of rejoicing that would be.

Shame on your @NYCMayor. This is political propaganda masquerading as compassion.



Mamdani erases the fact that the Arab world rejected the UN's partition plan which would have created a Palestinian state and instead launched a war to destroy the newborn Jewish state in 1948.



He… — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 15, 2026

Mamdani misrepresents history to young people. He is trying to radicalize them against the Jewish people.

Nakba Day - on May 14, 1948 Israel declared its independence.



A coalition of five Arab nations including Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq immediately declared war and invaded Israel.



Israel won the war.



The Arab nations created a day to commemorate the embarrassing… — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 15, 2026

Share the accurate history with your family today.

Putting aside that propaganda, this happened in your city today, commie… https://t.co/hppKvsCFVx — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 15, 2026

Utterly sickening.

The Mayor of NY City is commemorating the Nakba, when Arab countries lost a war they started with Israel, and the Palestinians rejected every deal for a Two State Solution for the last 78 years.



That's only the real "catastrophe" here. pic.twitter.com/aCTh3O6m4d — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) May 15, 2026

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The so-called “Nakba” is when Arabs (not a single person identified as ‘Palestinian’ back then) started a war of extermination against Holocaust survivors and Jewish refugees from Muslim countries, and lost it. The UN had partitioned the land between Jews and Arabs (most of whom… — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) May 15, 2026

The "Nakba" (Catastrophe) was the abject failure of the Combined Might of the Arab World to Annihilate Israel in 1948 and drive the Jews into the Sea



It would only be Decades later that the so-called "Palestinians" hijacked the term for their own use pic.twitter.com/8E3nTzgXVm — Soccer Facts (@Soccer_Stats) May 15, 2026

Nakba is the day the sore losers celebrate how much they lose. Good for them.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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