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NYC’s Islamist Mayor Mamdani Honors ‘Nakba’ — When Arabs Tried and Failed to Finish Hitler’s Work

justmindy
justmindy | 8:35 PM on May 15, 2026
AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

Per usual, Zohran Mamdani is rewriting history to fit his agenda. It's just sickening to see this happening in the city where 9/11 occurred. Now, a militant Islamist is the Mayor.

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More like Arab nations could not accept reality, continued to attack Israel and lose and then they pretended they are the victims. 

Amen!

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What a day of rejoicing that would be.

Mamdani misrepresents history to young people. He is trying to radicalize them against the Jewish people.

Share the accurate history with your family today.

Utterly sickening.

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Nakba is the day the sore losers celebrate how much they lose. Good for them. 

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ANTISEMITISM ISRAEL PALESTINIANS ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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