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Susan Abulhawa Rages at Mayor Mamdani for Throwing Her Under Bus — After He Distances Wife from Her Book

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 AM on March 15, 2026
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Yesterday, we told you about Zohran Mamdani's wife illustrating a book for a woman who called the Jewish people 'cockroaches' among many other disparaging remarks and posts. 

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Today, the author of the book responded.

Obviously, everyone is welcome to listen for themselves, but it is a bunch of nonsense, the same kind supporters of the mythical place of Palestine, often spew. Also, she's mad Mamdani called her out. 

Her supporters called Mamdani a coward. He is, but not for the reasons they think. He's a coward because he actually believes what they believe, but he lies about it to stay in office.

This guy calls himself a 'human rights ' lawyer but calls the Jewish people and their supporters concerned about this anti-Semitism 'This paid zombie army of malicious Zionist trolls and their shamelessly complicit media organizations'. Very clearly, he doesn't believe in rights for one group of people.

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She doesn't see Jewish people as actual people. She doesn't believe Jewish people have human rights. People must wake up to what people like Susan and Mamdani, for that matter, actually believe.

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It's also sad to see so many buying it without questioning just because this woman says so. 

The Hamas supporters are BIG mad at Mamdani for trying to distance his wife from the author. Likely, he'll feel the need to come back with some act to show he's still a tried and true Israel hater. Stay tuned.

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