Susan Abulhawa Rages at Mayor Mamdani for Throwing Her Under Bus — After He Distances Wife from Her Book

Yesterday, we told you about Zohran Mamdani's wife illustrating a book for a woman who called the Jewish people 'cockroaches' among many other disparaging remarks and posts.

Advertisement

Today, the author of the book responded.

my response to Mayor Mamdani, the reporters calling me, etc. pic.twitter.com/ZGg1EPTwbf — susan abulhawa | سوزان ابو الهوى (@susanabulhawa) March 14, 2026

Obviously, everyone is welcome to listen for themselves, but it is a bunch of nonsense, the same kind supporters of the mythical place of Palestine, often spew. Also, she's mad Mamdani called her out.

A searing yet graceful response to an act of political cowardice. This is real leadership. https://t.co/saep8jlCJw — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) March 14, 2026

Her supporters called Mamdani a coward. He is, but not for the reasons they think. He's a coward because he actually believes what they believe, but he lies about it to stay in office.

All solidarity with my sister, the brilliant writer and human rights defender @SusanAbulhawa.

And to the NYC Mayor @ZohranKMamdani , a message: I know you are afraid. But forget what your aides are telling you. Fear is not a sound basis for politics at this moment in history.… https://t.co/SJblYYOXpR — Craig Mokhiber (@CraigMokhiber) March 15, 2026

This guy calls himself a 'human rights ' lawyer but calls the Jewish people and their supporters concerned about this anti-Semitism 'This paid zombie army of malicious Zionist trolls and their shamelessly complicit media organizations'. Very clearly, he doesn't believe in rights for one group of people.

Not ONE word of compassion for the 1200 murdered in Israel and what started the war. No empathy for anyone but those perpetual victims, the Palestinians, as if they bear no responsibility in the last 100 years for their refusal to EVER HAVE PEACE.



It never was a genocide.… — Leslie Young (@AkaLazarus) March 15, 2026

She doesn't see Jewish people as actual people. She doesn't believe Jewish people have human rights. People must wake up to what people like Susan and Mamdani, for that matter, actually believe.

You clearly do not know how the term antisemitism came about or anything about Jews. You are also an Arab, which means you are from Arabia. Do you need help finding this on the map? — Documenting Jew Hatred on Campus at Columbia U (@CampusJewHate) March 15, 2026

Jews have lived continuously in the land of Israel for over 3300 years, at least 1800 years before the first Arab invasions. They are the original inhabitants of the land, and represent the first, but not the last, indigenous group of people in the Middle East to decolonise their… — Charlene Dawson (@Fi_Fi_Forgetme) March 14, 2026

Pure hatred. A soul of evil. Obviously raised by depraved parents who passed down such a sad philosophy on life and obsessed about the Jews. This darkness comes from somewhere. It’s sad to see. — Suri (@suri_cee) March 15, 2026

Advertisement

It's also sad to see so many buying it without questioning just because this woman says so.

Too many people are focused on defending Rama, who can speak for herself, instead of defending Susan Abulhawa, who was actually thrown under the bus by Mamdani.



As usual, it’s Palestinians who end up paying the price.



Susan Abulhawa is arguably the most well-known Palestinian… https://t.co/1XD84mUVqH — Nerdeen Kiswani (@NerdeenKiswani) March 14, 2026

The Hamas supporters are BIG mad at Mamdani for trying to distance his wife from the author. Likely, he'll feel the need to come back with some act to show he's still a tried and true Israel hater. Stay tuned.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.