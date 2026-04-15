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Mamdani’s Video Chief Called October 7 Mastermind Yahya Sinwar a Hero

justmindy
justmindy | 10:11 AM on April 15, 2026
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

This won't matter to Mayor Mamdani supporters because they also think Hamas is swell, but Zohran Mamdani's Video Chief for both his campaign and now City Hall, praised the mastermind of October 7.

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Listen, Mamdani's wife says virtually the same thing. These people hate Jews and Israel and anyone deluding themselves otherwise needs mental health treatment.

This person works for one of the largest cities in the United States of America. If that doesn't terrify you, it should.

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Why would Mamdani hire someone who doesn't believe what he does?

It's no longer shocking at this point. It's just expected. Finding someone who doesn't support Hamas who works for Mamdani would be more shocking.

Such a headscratcher. 

Apparently, the Democrat Party and those who support them don't care.

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Someone call Nancy Drew.

It's a feature, not a bug.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY HAMAS NEW YORK TERRORISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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