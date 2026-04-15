Mamdani’s Video Chief Called October 7 Mastermind Yahya Sinwar a Hero

This won't matter to Mayor Mamdani supporters because they also think Hamas is swell, but Zohran Mamdani's Video Chief for both his campaign and now City Hall, praised the mastermind of October 7.

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SCOOP @J_Insider via @WillBredderman: "Zohran Mamdani’s video chief lauded Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar"



"The Oct. 7 mastermind died in ‘heroic’ style, according to Donald Borenstein, director of video for the Mamdani campaign and City Hall"https://t.co/IzBIwZHEOs — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) April 15, 2026

Listen, Mamdani's wife says virtually the same thing. These people hate Jews and Israel and anyone deluding themselves otherwise needs mental health treatment.

Sinwar "gave his entire life until the end fighting for his people’s liberation," added Donald Borenstein, architect of Mamdani’s viral video campaign. https://t.co/Rbopv9W7JX — Oren Kessler (@OrenKessler) April 15, 2026

This person works for one of the largest cities in the United States of America. If that doesn't terrify you, it should.

Today in “who in Zohran Mamdani’s orbit supports terrorism”: https://t.co/WxUL6LGNL6 — Yael Bar tur (@yaelbt) April 15, 2026

At this point the better question to ask is there anyone who works for the Mamdani campaign who doesn't support Hamas? https://t.co/VeGzcmXFtx — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) April 15, 2026

Why would Mamdani hire someone who doesn't believe what he does?

25 years after 9/11, this is where New York is.



Absolutely monstrous. https://t.co/X9OhA9V2R3 — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) April 15, 2026

It's no longer shocking at this point. It's just expected. Finding someone who doesn't support Hamas who works for Mamdani would be more shocking.

Somehow everyone connected to Zohran Mamdani just happens to be a Jihadi terrorist and a Jew/Israel hater. https://t.co/7ZgRjr7AS5 — LSPD's Finest גְּדַלְיָהוּ 🇺🇸🇳🇬🇮🇱🎮🎸 (@CopyOfOne) April 15, 2026

Such a headscratcher.

This seems to be a common thread in the Mamdani administration. https://t.co/aFEV5ILBw1 — The Jewish Majority (@JewishMajority) April 15, 2026

The fact that so many of them got caught praising terrorists will be their downfall https://t.co/KbsmSZKQsS — (((Matt Boxer)))#СлаваУкраїні! 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🇹🇼 (@MattBoxer94) April 15, 2026

Apparently, the Democrat Party and those who support them don't care.

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isn't it strange just how many people in Mamdani's sphere, including his own wife have been caught expressing sympathy for terrorism?



pray for New York. https://t.co/PX68kfgEQ7 — Dishonesty Finder (@mtbierstadr) April 15, 2026

Is anyone REEEEEEAAAAAALLY surprised by this? https://t.co/TyZJtHjHm7 — (((Simon Hardy Butler)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@SimonHButler) April 15, 2026

Why does this keep happening? A true mystery. https://t.co/ijATzwVIEf — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) April 15, 2026

Someone call Nancy Drew.

It's a job qualification https://t.co/8T4uDfxjK8 — Gary in DFW (@LakerGMC_) April 15, 2026

It's a feature, not a bug.

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