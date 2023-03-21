Yesterday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called out Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for pursuing an indictment for former President Donald Trump over alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. And why shouldn’t McCarthy call Bragg out? Not only is Bragg’s quest for an indictment happening on shaky ground, but it’s quite blatantly political (despite him being “politics-averse”).

It doesn't matter if it's President Trump or a Democrat. Our justice system should not be used to target political opponents. Period. pic.twitter.com/UQM6aWNDOY — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 20, 2023

Well, for what it’s worth, Democratic New York Congressman Daniel Goldman thinks McCarthy needs to shut up because just look at what happened to Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden, OK?

Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden would like a word. https://t.co/0sfanoF2U4 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 20, 2023

Wow, Daniel. You sure got him there! Except no you didn’t.

Who are both criminals https://t.co/3G4l1Nwt9r — John A Lane (@Theonlyjohnlane) March 21, 2023

This definitely isn’t the slam-dunk rebuttal Daniel thinks it is.

You have some nerve mentioning those two. They're like the poster children for prosecutorial favoritism. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 21, 2023

i enjoy that you’re so stupid in admitting here that both hillary clinton and hunter biden broke the law and got off due to their past names. https://t.co/UX5tMpXNXk — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 21, 2023

Their last names have protected them quite nicely from ever having to face up to their crimes.

Both walking free BECAUSE they are democrats

What an idiotic argument https://t.co/mGBU4wWNs9 — Jean (@Jean010160) March 21, 2023

Solid B+ for effort, though.

Swing-and-a-miss. We’ll give you half-credit if you do corrections. https://t.co/Km8bIVA7sF — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) March 21, 2023

