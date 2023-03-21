Yesterday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called out Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for pursuing an indictment for former President Donald Trump over alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. And why shouldn’t McCarthy call Bragg out? Not only is Bragg’s quest for an indictment happening on shaky ground, but it’s quite blatantly political (despite him being “politics-averse”).

Well, for what it’s worth, Democratic New York Congressman Daniel Goldman thinks McCarthy needs to shut up because just look at what happened to Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden, OK?

Wow, Daniel. You sure got him there! Except no you didn’t.

This definitely isn’t the slam-dunk rebuttal Daniel thinks it is.

Their last names have protected them quite nicely from ever having to face up to their crimes.

Solid B+ for effort, though.

 

