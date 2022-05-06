Love him or hate him, now that J.D. Vance has clinched the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate from Ohio, Democrats are getting nervous. Based on a lot of the political chatter out there, it looks like Vance stands a better than decent chance of winning the race.

In @JDVance1, Ohio Democrats have their nightmare, a boot-strapped hard-scrabble Appalachian to blue-collar voters, a Yale-educated businessman to suburbanites. @TimRyan will have to win the suburbs big, but don't count on it. w/ @jazmineulloa https://t.co/beluLOVce2 — Jonathan Weisman (@jonathanweisman) May 5, 2022

Liberal “historian” Kevin Kruse — who is a Professor of History at Princeton University — doesn’t live in Ohio, but he nonetheless fancies himself an expert on Ohio politics (and on many other subjects). And for the record, he thinks that J.D. Vance is just a privileged Cincinnati suburbanite who doesn’t know the first thing about the working class:

He’s from the Cincinnati suburbs. The only hard scrabble there is when someone lands a Z on a triple word score https://t.co/706FBV932J — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 6, 2022

Wow, Kevin. You sure got ‘im!

Or at least you tried. All you did was miss your target and give yourself a big black eye.

Sorry to correct you Kevin but he’s from Middletown. It’s not a Cincinnati suburb. And I know the neighborhoods he talked about in his book. They were/are rough areas. — joe bob (@joebob52069825) May 6, 2022

er, no. I yield to no one in despising Vance and in eagerness to vote against him in Nov. But Middletown, Ohio, is very much *not* a suburb of Cincinnati, and is far closer to the derided description of hardscrabble than you'd like to believe. I know. I live here. — Lance Salyers 🇺🇦🌻 (@lancesalyers) May 6, 2022

That’s exactly what it is. And there’s nothing subtle about it.

Ohio is full of Appalachians who relocated to the state (including Middletown, which is not a Cincinnati suburb) and spent weekends and summers in rural Kentucky, as Vance did. Suggesting otherwise is a myth. https://t.co/JHPSAs652e — Mark Youngkin 🇺🇦 (@mayoungkin) May 6, 2022

Suggesting that Kevin Kruse is an expert on anything — history or otherwise — is also a myth.

Kevin Kruse discredits historians on a daily basis. I mean, this is just laughably stupid, especially considering who he's talking about: JD Vance. pic.twitter.com/IDCzi7K9Nd — RBe (@RBPundit) May 6, 2022

I mean this F-ing guy from Princeton, New Jersey thinks Middletown, Ohio is a "Cincinnati suburb." Even people on the left in his mentions in Ohio are telling him that it's not an accurate characterization of where JD Vance is from and grew up.https://t.co/D95tW8xFqF — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) May 6, 2022

Poor Kevin just wanted the dunk so badly.

I am begging blue checks to learn a single thing about Ohio before tweeting about it. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 6, 2022

Lib blue-checks aren’t known for learning from their mistakes. Kevin Kruse is no exception.

