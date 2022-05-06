Love him or hate him, now that J.D. Vance has clinched the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate from Ohio, Democrats are getting nervous. Based on a lot of the political chatter out there, it looks like Vance stands a better than decent chance of winning the race.

Liberal “historian” Kevin Kruse — who is a Professor of History at Princeton University — doesn’t live in Ohio, but he nonetheless fancies himself an expert on Ohio politics (and on many other subjects). And for the record, he thinks that J.D. Vance is just a privileged Cincinnati suburbanite who doesn’t know the first thing about the working class:

Wow, Kevin. You sure got ‘im!

Or at least you tried. All you did was miss your target and give yourself a big black eye.

That’s exactly what it is. And there’s nothing subtle about it.

Suggesting that Kevin Kruse is an expert on anything — history or otherwise — is also a myth.

Poor Kevin just wanted the dunk so badly.

Lib blue-checks aren’t known for learning from their mistakes. Kevin Kruse is no exception.

