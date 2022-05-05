Regardless of what you may think about J.D. Vance as Ohio’s Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, it does seem pretty safe to say he’s got Ohio Dems feeling a bit nervous. If the Dems want a real shot at defeating Vance in the midterms, they’re gonna need to get top men on this.

And it doesn’t get more Top. Men. than the Lincoln Project:

.@ProjectLincoln has labeled Ohio’s U.S. Senate race as one of its “top races critical to American democracy’s survival.” @SpectrumNews1OH pic.twitter.com/M9QG2u9HaX — Josh Rultenberg (@JoshRultNews) May 5, 2022

Watch out, Ohio!

No, seriously. Watch out:

This Izzi Levy person doesn’t sound super-excited about the Lincoln Project deciding to get involved in the Senate race in Ohio. Who is she, anyway?

lmaoooo check her bio https://t.co/6R00sssDos — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 5, 2022

Checking … checking … ah. Here we go:

Comms director for Tim Ryan … as in J.D. Vance’s Democratic opponent.

Lincoln Project announces they will be involved in the Ohio Senate race, saying it is one of the “top races critical to American democracy’s survival." Tim Ryan's spokesperson: "pls no" This is a pretty good insight into how many Dems see the Lincoln Project’s work. https://t.co/KqIFloyfWd — Dan Merica (@merica) May 5, 2022

Tim Ryan’s campaign obviously wants to defeat J.D. Vance but they sure as hell don’t want the Lincoln Project’s help doing it. Because even Tim Ryan’s campaign knows the Lincoln Project’s track record.

Ha ha ha https://t.co/GOypMsUNTM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 5, 2022

This is just too perfect.

Unity!

They're your problem now. Enjoy it! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 5, 2022

Straight into our veins. Mmm … yeah, that’s the business.

On the left, we have the comms director for Ohio Dem Senate candidate Tim Ryan. On the right, we have the man running super PAC behind Ohio GOP Senate candidate JD Vance expressing solidarity. No one likes the Lincoln Project. pic.twitter.com/DM4ZU6f3lf — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 5, 2022

No one likes the Lincoln Project. As far as we’re concerned, the Lincoln Project is good for one thing and one thing only: slapping around all day, every day.

And we’ll leave you with perhaps the most stinging slap of all:

Oof. That one’s gonna sting for a while.

