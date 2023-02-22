No matter how you feel about GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy giving Fox News host Tucker Carlson more than 40,000 hours of footage from the January 6 Capitol riot, hopefully everyone can at least agree on one thing: the women of “The View” are making absolute clowns of themselves over it.

We’ll ease into things with Joy Behar, whose mind was evidently someplace NSFW while she was supposed to be discussing Carlson and the footage:

Joy Behar is OUTRAGED that Tucker Carlson was given video of January 6.

"[He goes] on the air and tell[s] people all these lies that they don't even believe themselves. And now he's handed all this footage from January 6." pic.twitter.com/Z6IkEVtBGn — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 22, 2023

Joy’s usually pretty screechy and stupid, but believe it or not, she and her erection-election-insurrection take were actually pretty tame in comparison to what Alyssa Farah Griffin had to say:

Alyssa Farah Griffin claims Tucker having the videos is a security risk for the Capitol.

"This raises huge safety and security concerns for the Capitol!"

She suggests Tucker will reveal evacuation points, saferooms, and security camera locations and will enable another 9/11. pic.twitter.com/cC6uqXqMqR — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 22, 2023

First of all, this “as a Republican, we …” BS is just that: BS. Farah calls herself a Republican or a conservative so that she can get credit from the Left for being the good kind of Republican or conservative, aka the kind of Republican or conservative who hates Republicans and conservatives.

And second of all, the January 6 riot was horrible and never should have happened, but to suggest that it laid the groundwork for another 9/11, or that Tucker Carlson airing footage from that day could lay the groundwork for another 9/11 is absolutely dishonest and disgusting and an absolute slap in the faces of 9/11 victims and their loved ones. And Alyssa knows it. She’s just so desperate to ingratiate herself with the Left that she doesn’t care.

We’re gonna be pissed about that one for a while, but let’s keep going:

Behar suggests it's "against the law" for Tucker to have the videos.

Sunny Hostin laments that it's not and calls Tucker a "fake news anchor."

She chides Tucker's show as "entertainment" when it's an opinion show, the same as CNN and MSNBC.

The View is under the ABC News brand. pic.twitter.com/9Ogg1khXIZ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 22, 2023

The irony of someone like Sunny Hostin calling Tucker Carlson a “fake news anchor” should not be lost on anyone. It would be like if she called him a racist. Racist fake news purveyor, heal thyself.

Sara Haines asserts Tucker "only has bad intentions … nefarious intentions" and will use the video to help terrorists scout the "White House."

She pushed the debunked conspiracy theory that Republican members of Congress helped rioters scout the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/nhH6TqKq2K — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 22, 2023

There’s some fake news for you, Sunny!

The cast suggests Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed the metal detectors so the Freedom Caucus can shoot other members of Congress.

Sunny demands the House Ethics Committee investigate McCarthy for giving the video to Tucker. pic.twitter.com/y6WMjVXlQI — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 22, 2023

That commercial break should’ve come as soon as the segment started. Just cut to commercial for the entire show.

What a mess.

Transparency is dangerous to the narrative. Incredible take. https://t.co/TR8bTiClkV — Greg Foreman (@gforemanBCP) February 22, 2023

***

Related:

Dems will NOT be thrilled that Kevin McCarthy gave Tucker Carlson over 40,000 hours of J6 footage

Adam Schiff NOT happy Kevin McCarthy gave all J6 footage to lying propagandist Tucker Carlson

***

SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo codeto receive a 40% discount on your membership.