Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy gave Tucker Carlson access to over 40,000 hours of closed-circuit video from the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6th, 2021, and serial liar Adam Schiff wasn’t happy about it.

What’s the problem? Shouldn’t Schiff be thrilled that somebody at Fox News is going to have finally have to deal with the reality of what happened that day? Instead this seems to be a problem.

However it turns out, Carlson’s team has had a few days to review the massive amount of footage, and tonight a preview was offered:

Carlson said some of the videos contradict the narrative that’s developed over the last couple of years:

We’ll see where this story goes as the days and weeks go on.

That’s very likely why people like Adam Schiff (and of course any former members of the January 6th Commission) are totally against all the footage being made public.

