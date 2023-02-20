Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy gave Tucker Carlson access to over 40,000 hours of closed-circuit video from the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6th, 2021, and serial liar Adam Schiff wasn’t happy about it.

Kevin McCarthy turned over Jan 6 videos to right-wing propagandist Tucker Carlson. A man who spews Kremlin talking points. Suggests Jan 6 was a false flag. And spreads the Big Lie. Make no mistake: This isn’t about transparency, it’s about fueling dangerous conspiracy theories. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 20, 2023

What’s the problem? Shouldn’t Schiff be thrilled that somebody at Fox News is going to have finally have to deal with the reality of what happened that day? Instead this seems to be a problem.

However it turns out, Carlson’s team has had a few days to review the massive amount of footage, and tonight a preview was offered:

Tucker Carlson Announces That His Show Has Been Granted Access To 44k Hours Of Footage From January 6th "We believe that access is unfettered. We believe we have secured the right to see whatever we want to see." "We're going to spend the rest of this week taking a look at it,… https://t.co/sK7691S0n8 pic.twitter.com/GnPvtbENg5 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 21, 2023

Carlson said some of the videos contradict the narrative that’s developed over the last couple of years:

Tucker says the Jan 6 footage he has seen contradicts what we’ve been told and he is going to report on it next week. pic.twitter.com/cbjOMkm8LJ — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) February 21, 2023

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson says the January 6th footage they’ve reviewed so far already contradicts what we’ve been told about that day He says he will release the details next week pic.twitter.com/PMvMX5hHoq — Clayton Keirns (@CKeirns) February 21, 2023

We’ll see where this story goes as the days and weeks go on.

Someone needs to create a website and simply loop it – continuously play it — CFK (@Camalama800) February 21, 2023

Finally, we will get to see what really happened, without lies or filters! — Daisy Urrutia (@durrutia19) February 21, 2023

That’s very likely why people like Adam Schiff (and of course any former members of the January 6th Commission) are totally against all the footage being made public.

