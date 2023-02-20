As this story evolves moving forward, there’s little doubt the Democrats will have a lot of spinning to do over what’s going to soon be reported:

"There was never any legitimate reason for this footage to remain secret." Here's Who Just Got 41,000 Hours of J6 Tapes From Speaker McCarthy https://t.co/XkJ1gdqlRW — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) February 20, 2023

McCarthy gave all the footage to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson:

Finally. Tucker Carlson has a great team who understand the fate of many innocent Americans lies in their hands. The whole truth is the only thing that can save them & us. Kevin McCarthy gives Tucker Carlson access to massive trove of Jan. 6 riot tape https://t.co/VEyDlcIreH — Lara Logan (@laralogan) February 20, 2023

Buckle up! Exclusive: McCarthy gives Tucker Carlson access to trove of Jan. 6 riot tape https://t.co/DV2kQE5YBN — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) February 20, 2023

From Spencer Brown at Townhall:

Back in January, Leah reported on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s declaration that he believed the American people had a right to see all the footage from in and around the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. “I think the public should see what happened on that day,” McCarthy said last month.

[…]

Well, now it’s happening. And despite initial reports at the time saying that there were 14,000 hours of footage from cameras around the Capitol complex set to be released, it turns out there’s more — much more — and Speaker McCarthy is giving it exclusively to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Now, you’d think that the Democrats (or Republicans like former Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger) would be happy all the footage is about to be exposed. But now that the Democrats have lost the ability to cherry pick footage helpful to their desired narrative, things have changed.

***

Related:

Here’s what the J6 panel didn’t think was worth mentioning in televised hearings or final report

Kevin McCarthy’s expressions say all you need to know about Biden’s SOTU speech

Here’s another example of a ‘journalist’ serving as a J6 talking point stenographer for the Biden WH

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.