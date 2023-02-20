As this story evolves moving forward, there’s little doubt the Democrats will have a lot of spinning to do over what’s going to soon be reported:

McCarthy gave all the footage to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson:

From Spencer Brown at Townhall:

Back in January, Leah reported on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s declaration that he believed the American people had a right to see all the footage from in and around the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. “I think the public should see what happened on that day,” McCarthy said last month.
Well, now it’s happening. And despite initial reports at the time saying that there were 14,000 hours of footage from cameras around the Capitol complex set to be released, it turns out there’s more — much more — and Speaker McCarthy is giving it exclusively to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Now, you’d think that the Democrats (or Republicans like former Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger) would be happy all the footage is about to be exposed. But now that the Democrats have lost the ability to cherry pick footage helpful to their desired narrative, things have changed.

