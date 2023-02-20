Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has given all of the January 6th camera footage — over 40,000 hours worth — to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, and his team is going through all of it as we speak. The Democrats, of course, aren’t happy about this.

Rep. Adam Schiff has weighed in, and he once again engaged in projection of the highest order:

Kevin McCarthy turned over Jan 6 videos to right-wing propagandist Tucker Carlson. A man who spews Kremlin talking points. Suggests Jan 6 was a false flag. And spreads the Big Lie. Make no mistake: This isn’t about transparency, it’s about fueling dangerous conspiracy theories. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 20, 2023

The audacity of Schiff to accuse others of spreading big lies. Heck, even CNN recently called him out as a liar.

How are actual videos propaganda? It’s literally the truth and you are trying to suppress that! https://t.co/Wh718DAH3L — ConservativeAnt (@AntConservativ3) February 21, 2023

You know what doesn’t lie? Camera footage. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) February 20, 2023

Schiff seems a bit nervous knowing that people might see some of what happened that day unfiltered by the Left’s narrative police.

In other words Adam Schiff is saying, "I'm really scared the truth might expose me as a liar again." https://t.co/dEMHRJybNh — Jim Pfaff (@jimpfaff) February 21, 2023

Says the man who pumped for three years Russia Russia Russia collusion. You are the master in conspiracy, so sit this one out. https://t.co/93pWVm8DLv — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) February 21, 2023

Adam still believes the Russia hoax was real and yet he has the audacity to label other people as “conspiracy theorists”. https://t.co/eH9NGponnb — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) February 21, 2023

Schiff continues to have ZERO self-awareness but is fully topped off when it comes to shamelessness.

You seem very nervous about what the video will show. https://t.co/8xzBQAAuGr — William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) February 21, 2023

Just a tad. Stay tuned!

***

***

