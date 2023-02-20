Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has given all of the January 6th camera footage — over 40,000 hours worth — to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, and his team is going through all of it as we speak. The Democrats, of course, aren’t happy about this.

Rep. Adam Schiff has weighed in, and he once again engaged in projection of the highest order:

The audacity of Schiff to accuse others of spreading big lies. Heck, even CNN recently called him out as a liar.

Schiff seems a bit nervous knowing that people might see some of what happened that day unfiltered by the Left’s narrative police.

Schiff continues to have ZERO self-awareness but is fully topped off when it comes to shamelessness.

Just a tad. Stay tuned!

