When it comes time to choose a Senate candidate for 2024, California Democrats have an important decision to make. Assuming Dianne Feinstein decides to announce her retirement, of course.

Congresscritter and garbage person Katie Porter announced her candidacy earlier this month, and as of today, she’s got competition from fellow congresscritter and garbage person Adam Schiff. That’s right, folks. The Adam Schiff.

Adam Schiff changed his Twitter profile picture to one where he isn't wearing a suit & tie, which is basically an official announcement that he's running for Senate pic.twitter.com/909FsXaXzT — g (@gavinbena) January 26, 2023

He’s running like the wind:

INBOX: “Adam Schiff Announces Senate Campaign to Fight

for Our Democracy and Working Families” — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) January 26, 2023

It's Schiff vs. Porter and maybe vs. Barbara Lee too. And Feinstein hasn't even announced her retirement! https://t.co/7U23jm8U3n — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 26, 2023

He’s got a video and everything:

Our democracy is at great risk. Because GOP leaders care more about power than anything else. And because our economy isn’t working for millions of hard working Americans. We’re in the fight of our lives—a fight I’m ready to lead as California’s next U.S. Senator. pic.twitter.com/H0Pa0EhhMu — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) January 26, 2023

I can’t run for U.S. Senate in California without you. Our campaign is people-powered, and we won’t accept a cent of corporate PAC $. Your support allows us to organize and fight back. Chip in today, and show you’re with our team on Day One:https://t.co/s43pEy5FPu — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) January 26, 2023

We’ll get into this in a moment, just as soon as we’re able to stop laughing.

Bwahahahhahahaahahahha. — linda thompson (@lthomps54) January 26, 2023

OK, we can’t stop laughing, so we’ll just do our best to dial it down to giggles for long enough to finish this post.

“Truth Matters” says the guy who read the Steele Dossier into the record, said Russian collusion was real while being told by intel officials it was a lie, lied about coordinating with the whistleblower, lied about the Nunes memo, and said Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinfo. pic.twitter.com/QVr1aGZYiC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 26, 2023

Adam Effing Schiff, you guys.

"Siri, show me an example of a Democrat who's also a liberal media whore" https://t.co/4ihX49C919 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 26, 2023

What a dreadful announcement video. Zero policy commitments, just two minutes of him talking about himself. If you find this inspiring there's really no helping you https://t.co/Wfgmw2LAsC — Kıwı 🏳️‍🌈 (@Leftist_Kiwi) January 26, 2023

Just hook it to our veins.

Damn straight.

Oh God. Yes, please.

Schiff should make all his campaign videos on TikTok. Keep ’em comin’!

***

Related:

Adam Schiff’s warning about Kevin McCarthy’s attempt to remove him from Intel Cmte. is beyond parody

Schiff & Swalwell whine about getting booted off the Intel Committee and there’s NOT enough popcorn

Rep. Adam Schiff slams ‘serial fabricator’ in Congress and our irony detector just exploded

***

SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo codeto receive a 40% discount on your membership.