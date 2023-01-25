House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has informed Democrat leadership that Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff will not be serving on the Intelligence Community this term. That news caused Rep. Swalwell to bring on the drama by suggesting that McCarthy is trying to get him (along with Reps. Schiff and Omar) killed by booting them from committees and explaining why it’s being done.

Schiff continued today’s Dem whine-fest by pointing out that McCarthy’s allowing a “serial fabricator” to have a committee seat but not him:

Schiff complains that McCarthy seated "a human fraud George Santos on committees. A serial fabricator…" pic.twitter.com/bkHGcjcJF2 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 25, 2023

If your irony detector just exploded, so did everybody else’s:

He should look in the mirror when he talks about a “serial fabricator”…oh the irony… — Christian Collins, MCTV 🎙 🏒🥅 (@mediachristian4) January 25, 2023

Is Schiff trying to explain why neither of them should have committee assignments, or both of them should? This seems like a bit of a self-own from Schiff-ty.

Takes one to know one. — Sensurround (@sound_hologram) January 25, 2023

This is truly rich…a serial fabricator calling out a serial fabricator. I'm not sure I can stand the irony… https://t.co/jbfsYTKRTA — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) January 25, 2023

The “serial fabricator” call is coming from inside the house, Rep. Schiff.

In any serious society these people would shamed from public service forever. https://t.co/1xkvLw98dd — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) January 25, 2023

If only.

***

***

