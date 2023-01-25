As we discussed earlier, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy went ahead and booted Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intel Committee.

I have rejected the appointments of Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell for the House Intelligence Committee. I am committed to returning the @HouseIntel Committee to one of genuine honesty and credibility that regains the trust of the American people. pic.twitter.com/ePxlbanxta — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 25, 2023

Needless to say, Schiff and Swalwell are pissed. Beyond pissed, even. And they’re vowing that they won’t let McCarthy keep them from defending democracy.

For what it’s worth, Swalwell spoke out about McCarthy’s egregious offense to the press, and it sounds like he’s — as well as Schiff and Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar — not going down without putting up the fight of his life:

Swalwell: "[McCarthy] will regret giving all three of us more time on our hands." pic.twitter.com/eDS02NWpHo — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 25, 2023

So stunning. So brave. Especially in the face of a constant stream of death threats!

Swalwell: "The cost are the death threats that Miss Omar, myself, and Mr. Schiff keep getting because McCarthy continues to aim and project these smears against us… It makes us believe there is an intent behind it." pic.twitter.com/XRqefukgQX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 25, 2023

Obviously Kevin McCarthy booting Swalwell, Schiff, and Omar from their respective committee positions (Omar was removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee) was motivated purely by something sinister. What possible logical explanation could there be for not wanting someone like Eric Swalwell on the House Intelligence Committee?

Lol nobody believes this nonsense — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 25, 2023

Swalwell is not the victim here. https://t.co/jRryNN1mF0 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 25, 2023

Nope. He’s just a petty little prick.

A petty little prick who knows damn well that he doesn’t belong on the House Intelligence Committee — or anywhere near it, for that matter.

death threats are vile. for Swalwell to conflate them with himself and Schiff being tossed from the Intel committee because the FBI deems him a security risk and Schiff being a security risk as well is also vile. https://t.co/eWF05MxKZR — sofishdekat (@sofishdekat) January 25, 2023

Eric Swalwell–a man who literally fell into a Communist Chinese honeytrap–belongs nowhere near the Intel Committee. Heck, most of these people belong nowhere near Congress, but we have to deal w/the cards the voters dealt us. But he should be kept far away from state secrets. — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) January 25, 2023

Not only is Kevin McCarthy doing the responsible thing by getting rid of Swalwell et al., but he’s playing by Swalwell et al.’s own rules.

What McCarthy is doing to Swalwell and Schiff is 1.) expected; 2.) almost required by the logic of strategic retaliation after the Dems stripped MTG of her seat (rightfully so); 3.) equally as justified. Alas, the fact that MTG is now his boon companion ruins the appropriateness. — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) January 25, 2023

GP McCarthy's only intents are to protect us all by: 1. Keeping anti-Semites of the Foreign Affairs Committee. 2. Keeping a spy f*cker off the Intel Committee. 3. Keeping a leaking liar off the Intel Committee. 4. Making Dems play by their own rules. https://t.co/rObr9GRGR4 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 25, 2023

What’s good for the goose, and all that jazz.

Swalwell is such a dumb goober "Facing the consequences of my actions means I'm getting death threats" Just a total braindead loser. https://t.co/mI1Xlf8bfA — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 25, 2023

Jokes aside, this is really stupid. He got removed from a specific select committee that he has no right to be on. He still has other committee assignments. McCarthy hasn't "smashed" anything, and supposed "death threats" are not a reason to put Swalwell on Intel. https://t.co/e8uEecpqjr — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 25, 2023

That’s the thing, too. If we didn’t know any better, we’d swear that Swalwell is trying to extort McCarthy or something: put us back on the committee or we’ll be left with no choice but to accuse you of trying to get us killed.

Be his definition isn’t what he’s doing to McCarthy here a threat? The simple way to know the Swalwell Chinese spy story is true is that nobody in mainstream media is trying to debunk it, which would be a huge blow to McCarthy. Instead they just prop this buffoon up instead… https://t.co/uYruT6jx5O — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 25, 2023

Eric Swalwell is nothing more than a thug in a fancy suit. A lousy excuse for a thug, but a thug nonetheless.

Where the hell does he get off? He leverages unsubstantiated character charges against his political opponents on a daily basis. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) January 25, 2023

Chuck Schumer attacked conservative judges last year… Which was followed by an assassin getting within blocks of Kavanaugh's house. Today… Schumer attacked them again. What say you @RepSwalwell , @IlhanMN , @RepAdamSchiff ? If you really think this is an issue… Then…? https://t.co/jRryNN1mF0 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 25, 2023

Yep. Here’s what Schumer said earlier today:

Schumer: “Last year, after decades of plotting and insidious efforts, the MAGA Supreme Court stripped millions of women of the right to abortion … This was a clear message from MAGA Republicans to women across the country. Your body. Their choice."pic.twitter.com/PO6q3gMHMe — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 25, 2023

And unless we totally missed it, Swalwell didn’t say a damn thing.

And he wouldn’t say a damn thing if someone tried to assassinate a Supreme Court Justice over it again. He certainly wouldn’t call out Schumer and other Dems’ violent rhetoric.

YOU CAN'T HAVE IT BOTH WAYS. If you guys stay silent, it shows you are just playing politics, and don't really care about these threats at all. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 25, 2023

Narrator: Eric Swalwell et al. don’t really care about these threats at all. Because Eric Swalwell is not a good person. And if anything keeps him up at night, it’s not death threats he’s allegedly received; it’s his conscience knowing that McCarthy’s exactly right about him.

Every criticism of Democrats is the source of death threats. Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders has nothing to do with Steve Scalise's limp https://t.co/sC8TPFNXHU — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 25, 2023

Once more, with feeling: It’s (D)ifferent when Democrats do it.

***

Related:

Eric Swalwell shares logo’d ‘death threat’ blaming McCarthy’s lies and GOSH, it sounds familiar (listen)

***

SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo codeto receive a 40% discount on your membership.