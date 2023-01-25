As we discussed earlier, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy went ahead and booted Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intel Committee.

Needless to say, Schiff and Swalwell are pissed. Beyond pissed, even. And they’re vowing that they won’t let McCarthy keep them from defending democracy.

For what it’s worth, Swalwell spoke out about McCarthy’s egregious offense to the press, and it sounds like he’s — as well as Schiff and Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar — not going down without putting up the fight of his life:

So stunning. So brave. Especially in the face of a constant stream of death threats!

Obviously Kevin McCarthy booting Swalwell, Schiff, and Omar from their respective committee positions (Omar was removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee) was motivated purely by something sinister. What possible logical explanation could there be for not wanting someone like Eric Swalwell on the House Intelligence Committee?

Nope. He’s just a petty little prick.

A petty little prick who knows damn well that he doesn’t belong on the House Intelligence Committee — or anywhere near it, for that matter.

Not only is Kevin McCarthy doing the responsible thing by getting rid of Swalwell et al., but he’s playing by Swalwell et al.’s own rules.

 

What’s good for the goose, and all that jazz.

That’s the thing, too. If we didn’t know any better, we’d swear that Swalwell is trying to extort McCarthy or something: put us back on the committee or we’ll be left with no choice but to accuse you of trying to get us killed.

Eric Swalwell is nothing more than a thug in a fancy suit. A lousy excuse for a thug, but a thug nonetheless.

Yep. Here’s what Schumer said earlier today:

And unless we totally missed it, Swalwell didn’t say a damn thing.

And he wouldn’t say a damn thing if someone tried to assassinate a Supreme Court Justice over it again. He certainly wouldn’t call out Schumer and other Dems’ violent rhetoric.

Narrator: Eric Swalwell et al. don’t really care about these threats at all. Because Eric Swalwell is not a good person. And if anything keeps him up at night, it’s not death threats he’s allegedly received; it’s his conscience knowing that McCarthy’s exactly right about him.

Once more, with feeling: It’s (D)ifferent when Democrats do it.

***

***

