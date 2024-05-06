Death by Cringe: Harvard Medical Students Get Dragged for Awful 'Harvard MDs' Song

With the annual Star Wars celebration of 'May the Fourth' this past Saturday, we saw a whole lot of cringe this weekend on Twitter with politicians trying to capitalize on the day for social media clout.

Advertisement

From Biden inviting the -- possibly drunk -- Mark Hamill to open the White House press briefing (ugh) to Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker in a Jedi outfit (Ugh) to @thedemocrats Twitter account showing Barack and Michelle Obama dancing with R2D2 (UGH), we're pretty sure we died of cringe not just once, but several times.

But we had no idea how bad the cringe on Twitter would get the NEXT day. No, it wasn't a politician trying to capitalize on Cinco de Mayo (thankfully). This time, it was a bunch of medical students at Harvard releasing quite possibly the worst music video we have ever seen in our lives, titled 'Harvard MDs.'

We apologize for subjecting your eyes and ears to this, but you know the rules: We saw it, so now you have to.

This music video by Harvard Medical School made me lose my will to live pic.twitter.com/gAVz1RdW4J — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 5, 2024

We just threw up in our mouths ... and not a little. It would seem that most of Twitter had the same reaction.

There is not enough bleach in the world to cleanse our eyes.

The Ivy League is destroying itself for us. https://t.co/0oRlHMTTvE — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 5, 2024

It is ... but not fast enough.

That's it - the final nail in the coffin of the value of a Harvard Medical School diploma https://t.co/KBsHMQhpNl — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) May 5, 2024

We can only hope.

I would remove my own spleen before I allowed one of these people to touch me https://t.co/0GLKI3tkEJ — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) May 5, 2024

With a spoon, even. (We miss you, Alan Rickman.)

I wonder how these "doctors" will treat old white people. https://t.co/gzixQQtNVi — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) May 5, 2024

We wouldn't trust them around a CPR doll, let alone our parents or grandparents.

A Harvard diploma now represents a danger sign https://t.co/WNzPJTbT1A — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 5, 2024

This is even more true when you pay attention to the lyrics.

'MD stands for my demeanor'? WTF? That's how you know they will take their Hippocratic oaths seriously, right?

And what about this next line?

Would you want someone operating on you who just "passed all my tests but I just skim the reading" pic.twitter.com/Lz63a7gTFN — Wheremehousekey (@wheremehousekey) May 5, 2024

We were already pretty sure that Harvard in no way enforces academic rigor (look at graduate David Hogg), but that lyric kind of cinches it.

I especially noted the part where she says "You deserve the spot you got." Thanks to Harvard Medical School's runaway DEI policies, probably more than 50% of admits actually don't. — Heywood Floyd (@HeywoodFloyd10) May 5, 2024

Advertisement

Fifty percent if you're lucky.

Why are most of them masked? So embarrassing https://t.co/Feqc1D308F — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) May 5, 2024

Mental illness has taken over the Ivy League.

👇I continue to strongly advocate that for your own health & safety, avoid getting care from physicians under around 45, such as the obvious preening idiots in this video.



Particularly Ivy League / Harvard docs. https://t.co/ArQLriAg8J — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) May 5, 2024

We know there are great doctors out there. The majority of them, in fact. But we highly recommend checking ages and diplomas in the future before stepping one foot into a doctor's office.

If you see someone under 40 who went to Harvard ... RUN.

Can some Harvard DOCS DOCS DOCS invent a time machine to take me back to five minutes ago when I didn't know that this garbage-tier nonsense existed? https://t.co/TsAd6FC5z9 — Johannah King-Slutzky Stan Account (#BlueCheck) (@JimDelRey) May 6, 2024

Our future Doctors are not mentally well



Bad singing, bad dancing, and most worrisome sign of all: wearing masks (outdoors as an extra bonus) https://t.co/MyvgTHRnxu — Suneel Dhand MD (@DrSuneelDhand) May 5, 2024

And we thought the COVID nurse dances were bad. They've got nothing on this.

Advertisement

Litreally reactivated my dormant cancer — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) May 5, 2024

It gave me AIDS — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 5, 2024

[Insert spit laugh here.]

These are the loans we are paying off. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 5, 2024

Yes, just to add insult to injury, Joe Biden is making us pay for this 'education.'

I am amazed that not one of them thought this was a bad idea pic.twitter.com/KslmLVgtPQ — Famous Economist Milton Keynes (@FamousMilton) May 5, 2024

If anyone HAD suggested it might not be the best idea to write, record, and post this video, we're certain they would have been subjected to all their friends angrily snapping their fingers in their faces.

I think the goal is to literally remove professionalism from all facets of society. pic.twitter.com/crBC8tH6cy — Ryan HugeBrain🧠 (@RyanHugeBrain) May 5, 2024

If that is the objective, they're doing a fantastic job.

pic.twitter.com/O0PxvmjN5f — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) May 5, 2024

We say it metaphorically in this case (and not in the good way, like when something is really funny).

But you might literally die if you get medical treatment from any of these completely unserious people.

If you or a loved one have been injured by the cringe in this video, you may be entitled to compensation. https://t.co/ququmCFA3h — G (@stevensongs) May 5, 2024

Advertisement

Just imagine how bad the Harvard Law School video will be when it inevitably gets posted.

Look, we understand that medical school can be tough (at least it used to be, we're not so sure anymore). Students will need to blow off steam from time to time.

But when that comes in the form of a 100-percent woke music video that mocks not only the requirements of becoming a doctor, but also their future patients, that's taking things a bit too far.

We cringe at this video, as we all should, but we also weep for the future of medicine in America.

“Scale of 1 to 10, can you rate the pain?”



10. https://t.co/5csbWDAvHZ — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 5, 2024

Nah. Like Christopher Guest says in This Is Spinal Tap: 'This one goes to 11.'