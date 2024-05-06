Death by Cringe: Harvard Medical Students Get Dragged for Awful 'Harvard MDs' Song

Kevin O'Leary Drops a Truth-Bomb on Pro-Hamas Agitators
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:00 AM on May 06, 2024
Meme

With the annual Star Wars celebration of 'May the Fourth' this past Saturday, we saw a whole lot of cringe this weekend on Twitter with politicians trying to capitalize on the day for social media clout. 

Advertisement

From Biden inviting the -- possibly drunk -- Mark Hamill to open the White House press briefing (ugh) to Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker in a Jedi outfit (Ugh) to @thedemocrats Twitter account showing Barack and Michelle Obama dancing with R2D2 (UGH), we're pretty sure we died of cringe not just once, but several times. 

But we had no idea how bad the cringe on Twitter would get the NEXT day. No, it wasn't a politician trying to capitalize on Cinco de Mayo (thankfully). This time, it was a bunch of medical students at Harvard releasing quite possibly the worst music video we have ever seen in our lives, titled 'Harvard MDs.'

We apologize for subjecting your eyes and ears to this, but you know the rules: We saw it, so now you have to.

We just threw up in our mouths ... and not a little. It would seem that most of Twitter had the same reaction. 

There is not enough bleach in the world to cleanse our eyes. 

It is ... but not fast enough. 

Advertisement

We can only hope. 

With a spoon, even. (We miss you, Alan Rickman.)

We wouldn't trust them around a CPR doll, let alone our parents or grandparents. 

This is even more true when you pay attention to the lyrics. 

'MD stands for my demeanor'? WTF? That's how you know they will take their Hippocratic oaths seriously, right? 

And what about this next line? 

We were already pretty sure that Harvard in no way enforces academic rigor (look at graduate David Hogg), but that lyric kind of cinches it. 

Advertisement

Fifty percent if you're lucky.

Mental illness has taken over the Ivy League. 

We know there are great doctors out there. The majority of them, in fact. But we highly recommend checking ages and diplomas in the future before stepping one foot into a doctor's office. 

If you see someone under 40 who went to Harvard ... RUN. 

And we thought the COVID nurse dances were bad. They've got nothing on this. 

Advertisement

[Insert spit laugh here.]

Yes, just to add insult to injury, Joe Biden is making us pay for this 'education.'

If anyone HAD suggested it might not be the best idea to write, record, and post this video, we're certain they would have been subjected to all their friends angrily snapping their fingers in their faces. 

If that is the objective, they're doing a fantastic job. 

We say it metaphorically in this case (and not in the good way, like when something is really funny). 

But you might literally die if you get medical treatment from any of these completely unserious people. 

Advertisement

Just imagine how bad the Harvard Law School video will be when it inevitably gets posted. 

Look, we understand that medical school can be tough (at least it used to be, we're not so sure anymore). Students will need to blow off steam from time to time. 

But when that comes in the form of a 100-percent woke music video that mocks not only the requirements of becoming a doctor, but also their future patients, that's taking things a bit too far. 

We cringe at this video, as we all should, but we also weep for the future of medicine in America. 

Nah. Like Christopher Guest says in This Is Spinal Tap: 'This one goes to 11.' 

