Another day, another hot take from the ladies of “The View.” But this hot take is the extra-hot kind, because it’s about racism. Happy Columbus Day Indigenous People’s Day from Sunny Hostin:

Sunny Hostin whines about getting called out as a racist on Twitter and spews the line that only white people can be racist.

"…call people racist because you call out racism is something that I get to experience every single day on social media, thank you very much." pic.twitter.com/rZg1pjcJIL — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 10, 2022

Transcript:

“And I think when you talk about reparations, it’s such a hot-button issue. The minute you start talking about reparations, people call you a racist. And i’ve always said, you know, ‘please people need to just start looking up what the definition of racism is.’ It’s really a power dynamic. It’s not just about the color of your skin. And I think, when you talk about those who committed crimes and owe reparations, those are the people that committed the atrocities of slavery, who stole land, who killed indigenous people. Today is Indigenous People’s Day. Yeah, those reparations are still owed. And so to sort of try to subvert the conversation and bastardize the conversation and call people racist because you call out racism is something that I get to experience every single day on social media, thank you very much. I am somehow a racebaiter and a racist because I call it like I see it. And I just, I think it’s, um, I think it’s being used as a political wedge issue now. Everything is racist, everything is racist. Especially if you call it out.”

OK, but … if we call Sunny Hostin a racist, it’s because she’s, you know, a racist.

Wealthy Sara Haines backs reparations and decries criticism of the idea:

"They clearly don't know what reparations are because the people committing those crimes were the white people. So, no one's asking for reparations for them … you just left the conversation." pic.twitter.com/OFVS58CKPx — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 10, 2022

Uber-wealthy Whoopi Goldberg also calls for reparations:

"That's what the reparations are about, is recognizing when you've overstepped. Okay? That's what that's about." pic.twitter.com/Vu1FSBkYyp — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 10, 2022

These women are insufferable. But we’ll focus on Sunny Hostin, because she’s probably the most insufferable of them all, at least as far as this particular conversation is concerned.

She defined it as not a color of skin, it is a power thing. So, she is on national TV calling people racist. So is she a racist because she has the power on national TV???? — terry bartlett (@terrysr1) October 10, 2022

How does her position as a rich talk show host make her less powerful than me? If she says it’s because of her skin color, she is demeaning herself. — 🇺🇸🇳🇴Jon🇮🇪🇩🇪 (@art__jonathan) October 10, 2022

Yeah … we kinda feel like she didn’t really think through what she said before she said it. Or after she said it. We kinda feel like that happens a lot with her.

She says racism depends on the power dynamic but apparently a multimillionaire daytime TV host is not powerful? https://t.co/nSTmfWJACl — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 10, 2022

It's certainly true that not all forms of prejudice have been equivalent in terms of their harms or influence on history, however that doesn't mean some forms of prejudice are never harmful. In America anyone can easily obtain a gun and thus hurt people they're prejudiced against — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 10, 2022

Muslims are probably the most marginal religious group in America, but that doesn't mean that prejudice some Muslims hold is harmless. Was this harmless? https://t.co/kHry08VzfL — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 10, 2022

Ultimately this kind of argument only really applies if you think someone is truly powerless, like a small child. The argument you're making is that you don't have a responsibility to be ethical. But we're not small children! — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 10, 2022

We’d actually liken Sunny and her “View” cohosts to small children, but that would be an insult to small children.

And so, in summary:

Sunny Hostin seems like just a genuinely all around awful person. — Bunting Wheeler (@drebin_lt) October 10, 2022

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!