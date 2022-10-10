Another day, another hot take from the ladies of “The View.” But this hot take is the extra-hot kind, because it’s about racism. Happy Columbus Day Indigenous People’s Day from Sunny Hostin:

Transcript:

“And I think when you talk about reparations, it’s such a hot-button issue. The minute you start talking about reparations, people call you a racist. And i’ve always said, you know, ‘please people need to just start looking up what the definition of racism is.’ It’s really a power dynamic. It’s not just about the color of your skin. And I think, when you talk about those who committed crimes and owe reparations, those are the people that committed the atrocities of slavery, who stole land, who killed indigenous people. Today is Indigenous People’s Day. Yeah, those reparations are still owed. And so to sort of try to subvert the conversation and bastardize the conversation and call people racist because you call out racism is something that I get to experience every single day on social media, thank you very much. I am somehow a racebaiter and a racist because I call it like I see it. And I just, I think it’s, um, I think it’s being used as a political wedge issue now. Everything is racist, everything is racist. Especially if you call it out.”

OK, but … if we call Sunny Hostin a racist, it’s because she’s, you know, a racist.

Trending

These women are insufferable. But we’ll focus on Sunny Hostin, because she’s probably the most insufferable of them all, at least as far as this particular conversation is concerned.

Yeah … we kinda feel like she didn’t really think through what she said before she said it. Or after she said it. We kinda feel like that happens a lot with her.

We’d actually liken Sunny and her “View” cohosts to small children, but that would be an insult to small children.

And so, in summary:

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: power dynamicracismracistreparationsSara HainesSunny HostinThe Viewwhite peopleWhoopi Goldberg