Breaking news: Sunny Hostin is a flaming garbage person.

That’s not breaking news, of course, but it never hurts to be reminded that she’s just straight-up terrible. Fortunately, she reminds us constantly. She reminded us again today with her comments on Nikki Haley:

Finally promoting GOP women, Farah Griffin notes the possibility of Nikki Haley running in 2024 and how effective she was as governor.

But villainous race-baiter Sunny interrupts to chide: "What is her real name again?" And essentially calls Haley a race traitor. pic.twitter.com/QOCR3ty5Na — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 20, 2022

Beg your pardon, Sunny?

ABC's Sunny Hostin might — just might — be a racist for this disgusting smear of Nikki Haley, calling her a "chameleon" and implying she's adopted "Nikki" as a fake name so Republicans aren't turned off by her Indian heritage pic.twitter.com/d9voAXu46V — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 20, 2022

In a matter of seconds, Sunny Hostin manages to slime Nikki Haley, the GOP, and Indian Americans. It’s kind of impressive, actually.

I wonder what Caryn Elaine Johnson thought about that question. https://t.co/cddosvPGoA — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 20, 2022

For those not in the know, Caryn Elaine Johnson is Whoopi Goldberg’s real name. And Caryn’s not even the only “View” cohost who goes by a different first name than the one she was given at birth:

Today on @TheView Asunción Cummings had big thoughts on @NikkiHaley not using her “real name”. If you aren’t familiar with Asunción, that’s @sunny real name. pic.twitter.com/0AKm8HvtOo — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) September 20, 2022

Welp.

Gross.

She might not be, she is. https://t.co/ptHruEUZTU — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) September 20, 2022

This isn't the first time Nikki Haley has been the target of racism from the left and it won't be the last.

former FBI intern and wine auntie Ash Rangappa frequently did this as well, and these attacks go back to the 2014 SC gubernatorial racehttps://t.co/sH4PKkAWnE — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) September 20, 2022

Evidently Sunny did not learn anything from Asha Rangappa getting busted for racism toward Nikki Haley.

Same people who will shit themselves if you “dead name” anyone — Carlos (@txiokatu) September 20, 2022

Yup, and the people that insist on calling Ted Cruz "Raphael Cruz" or calling Trump "Drumpf." It's easier when you remember that they all just have double standards for people they like and people they don't. — Ryan Smith (@ryanesmith15) September 20, 2022

It gets better, though. And by “better,” we mean “worse.” Because by some miracle, some of Hostin’s cohosts actually called her out on what she said about Haley … and Hostin took the opportunity to apologize and promptly flushed it down the toilet:

Alyssa finally grew a spine and confronted Sunny on the Haley smears.

Sunny calls the former Ambassador a racial "chameleon" who's not "embracing" her "ethnicity."

Sara Haines BLASTS Sunny: "You go by a different name!"

Sunny says Americans are too stupid to pronounce her name. pic.twitter.com/aQrmmjzplv — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 20, 2022

Well, that was something.

Whoopi at the end "killing" the conversation by saying "I am authentically myself. I am Whoopi Goldberg". Her actual name is Caryn Elaine Johnson. This whole segment is completely insane. https://t.co/snLdYrkyNc — Brittany (@bccover) September 20, 2022

Nice of Whoopi (or Caryn) to step in and kill the conversation. Too bad she couldn’t do it before Sunny Hostin committed character suicide.

what kind of privilege is it when you get to spew racism without consequence? https://t.co/xjKzjb2SUm — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) September 20, 2022

Good question. We’ll probably find out soon enough when Sunny Hostin suffers absolutely no professional consequences for openly spewing racist drivel on national television.

Sunny Hostin race baiting? So it's a day that ends in Y. https://t.co/lzOUm8EZvy — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 20, 2022

Be sure to tune into “The View” tomorrow. Sunny’ll be right there in her usual spot.

@sunny is a nasty bigot. Pray for her ugly soul https://t.co/pwjAl4H5up — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) September 20, 2022

