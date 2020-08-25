Last night, Nikki Haley had the call to say that “America is not a racist country.”

Nikki Haley: "In much of the Democratic Party, it's now fashionable to say that America is racist. That is a lie. America is not a racist country." https://t.co/HvBZab3VyL pic.twitter.com/J1igZ5hUQ0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 25, 2020

Clearly she doesn’t know her place:

Wow, they sure got her!

JFC. How stupid are you? Did you do ANY GD reasearch whatsoever you second rate clowns? Go make a crappy meme or something. — Post Master General Prison Mitch (@MitchMidnight) August 25, 2020

Um, Americanizing one's name isn't exclusive to members of one political party. Nor is it racist. Plus: it's common knowledge @NikkiHaley has been known as "Nikki" for, like, ever. https://t.co/NY9fOx3kLw — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) August 25, 2020

Is this an official Biden group? If so, he needs to disavow this racist Tweet. https://t.co/ENnAUKE8jC — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) August 25, 2020

Will CNN disavow this racist tweet from CNN analyst Asha Rangappa?

Right. Is that why you went from going by Nimrata to "Nikki"? https://t.co/buGFcY48gQ — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) August 25, 2020

Good Lord.

Excellent point!! — Jade Dragon (@verbella1) August 25, 2020

It’s actually not an excellent point at all.

What happened in your life to make you like this? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 25, 2020

They are really going with this. The left must really be out of ideas. pic.twitter.com/H3ucf9R9WO — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 25, 2020

Evidently.

Eh I often agree with you Asha but just about everyone I know in the Indian community, myself included, has regularly used nicknames. Her family calls her Nikki. — Jenna Mathias (@jennarmathias) August 25, 2020

I hope you did better research when you worked for the FBI than you do when calling people out for the name they go by. Nikki Haley was born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa & married someone w/ the last name Haley. Her family called her Nikki growing up. It means “Little One” in Punjabi. https://t.co/zLEZihFzEr pic.twitter.com/XgI9GC9DsC — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 25, 2020

The FBI employing Asha Rangappa certainly helps to explain why the FBI is such a hot mess.

There's nothing the left loves more than telling conservative minorities they're not "real" minorities. https://t.co/eWgTSEWkt2 — BT (@back_ttys) August 25, 2020

This aside you'd think telling an Indian woman what name she's allowed to go by would be considered problematic, but I guess not when it's coming from the "good guys". — BT (@back_ttys) August 25, 2020

Incredible that these people really think they can police people’s names and believe that they get to decide who is and isn’t an authentic [fill in the blank minority]. — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 25, 2020

Setting out to prove Nikki Haley wrong about America not being a racist country by being a racist is a weird flex, but you go with that, liberals.

She's exposing bigotry and ideological hatred but not the way she thinks she is. https://t.co/Fffbad0CVh — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 25, 2020

***

Update:

Well, “South Asians for Biden” have apparently had a change of heart:

Upon further reflection, an earlier tweet drawing attention to the name of Ambassador Nikki Haley has been removed. South Asians for Biden regrets the tone of the message. We will continue to focus on the very real issues facing South Asian voters this election. — South Asians for Biden (@SAforBiden) August 25, 2020

The same cannot be said for Rangappa:

And they generally don’t go by those nicknames in their professional life. In my family “puttu” (little one) and “gundu” (chubby one) are nicknames, but no one would ask people outside of the family to call them that. Please. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) August 25, 2020

Have you ever thought about not tweeting — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 25, 2020

No, I haven’t. Have you ever thought about not reading my tweets if you don’t like them? 💡 https://t.co/NvyKeaEGcV — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) August 25, 2020

Keep digging, Asha. If you’re lucky, you’ll tunnel your way to obscurity.