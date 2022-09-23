Hey, so remember earlier this week, when “The View” cohost Asunción “Sunny” Hostin offered up a not-so-subtle suggestion that Nikki Haley is ashamed of her Indian heritage, as evidenced by the fact that she’s a Republican and goes by Nikki (which is her given middle name)? It was a pretty racist thing for Sunny to say, to be honest. The silver lining, though, was that it provided a fantastic opportunity for Hostin to really think about what it was she had said and to learn and grow from it.

Of course, that’s not what she did at all. She just decided to switch gears a bit and make racist remarks about Latinos:

Sunny Hostin: "That’s what’s so interesting to me that there are so many Latinos that vote Republican, because they vote against their own self-interest. If you really are interested in these types of issues, then you’re a Democrat." pic.twitter.com/k8s0hTKXZl — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 23, 2022

Oh, that’s interesting to you, is it, Sunny? You know what’s interesting to us? That you can keep spewing racist garbage for money and influence and effectively suffer no professional consequences whatsoever. That’s interesting. You absolute clown.

Sorry … that was rude. What we meant to say was, “You absolute racist clown.”

Juuuust a li'l bit racist. — Ricardo (@veneco) September 23, 2022

How does she know what other ppl consider their best interests? — Chad Whitfield (@ChadWhit1k) September 23, 2022

She might as well just come right out and say, “If you don’t vote Democrat, then you ain’t Latino.” At least that would be kinda catchy.

I cannot stand “you’re voting against your own self interest” bullshit.. you have no clue what my self interest is.. @sunny ..is just a basic bigot assuming what their own interest is. https://t.co/nZSulrBhph — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) September 23, 2022

If you're trying to tell someone else what their self-interest is then you might not understand how self-interest actually works. https://t.co/J0MHgWj8uy — A.J. Winkelspecht (@ajwink) September 23, 2022

Something tells us Sunny Hostin doesn’t understand how a lot of things actually work. Like how not being a racist works, for example.

No bueno, Sunny.

