Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman was hospitalized after feeling “lightheaded”:

#BREAKING: U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democrat who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was hospitalized Wednesday night after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic retreat, his office said.https://t.co/yRng4Wf7Mf — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) February 9, 2023

Could’ve happened to anyone, really. Who among us hasn’t gotten a little lightheaded … and needed to be hospitalized as a result?

Anyway, some people couldn’t shake the feeling that maybe there was more that his campaign wasn’t telling us, like maybe his health issues went deeper than just lightheadedness. Well, guess what: now that he’s been sworn in as a U.S. Senator, the media are ready to discuss the possibility that he’s got some pretty serious problems.

The New York Times is out with a big article today all about Fetterman’s uphill battle in his first month or so in the Senate:

Here comes the truth about John Fetterman, in today's New York Times – months too late: "When it’s bad, Mr. Fetterman has described it as trying to make out the muffled voice of the teacher in the 'Peanuts' cartoon, whose words could never be deciphered."https://t.co/UEjGpnuM59 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) February 10, 2023

Eh, better late than never, right?

NYT is ready to tell the truth about John Fetterman – who remains in the hospital for a 3rd day – now that the truth doesn't matter. "a physical impairment and serious mental health challenges that have rendered the transition extraordinarily challenging"https://t.co/UEjGpnuM59 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) February 10, 2023

What?! This is the first we’re hearing about any of this!*

*Because the mainstream media spent months last year running interference for Fetterman and doing their damnedest to squash any discussion of even the possibility that Fetterman could still be struggling with cognitive and mental impairments after suffering a major stroke. To any intellectually honest person, it was crystal-clear from watching and listening to Fetterman that he was most definitely not OK.

More from the New York Times’ Annie Karni:

The attacks during the campaign — Fox News’ Tucker Carlson called him “unapologetically brain damaged” and Republicans accused him of lying about his health — also are never far out of mind. Some of those aspersions continue; the Republican National Committee blasted out a clip earlier this month of Mr. Fetterman tripping over the word “water” at an event announcing $340 million in federal funding for Philadelphia to modernize its water infrastructure. On Thursday night, Mr. Carlson was back to attacking Mr. Fetterman’s health even as he recuperated in the hospital. “Sad, but also, you wonder, what is going on?” Mr. Carlson said.

Republicans pounced!

OK, but those “aspersions” are demonstrably accurate. Karni’s article literally confirms that Fetterman is still dealing with substantial health issues that affect his physical and mental wellbeing. Tucker Carlson was right: something is very, very wrong with John Fetterman.

So all the suspicions that Fetterman was lying about the severity of his stroke and his subsequent recovery were more or less true. Because of course they were. https://t.co/0YeI7kVaEt — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 10, 2023

"The latest health scare convinced his staff that Mr. Fetterman needs a better plan to take care of himself, both physically and emotionally." The only effective plan is for him to resign. Because otherwise he's not going to last all six years. https://t.co/0YeI7kVaEt — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 10, 2023

"When it’s bad, Mr. Fetterman has described it as trying to make out the muffled voice of the teacher in the 'Peanuts' cartoon, whose words could never be deciphered." Given that he's in Congress, there are probably advantages to having screwed up hearing. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 10, 2023

Snark aside, if Fetterman is hearing the “Peanuts” teacher when people are talking to him, that’s a pretty powerful sign that all is not well.

"He has had to come to terms with the fact that he may have set himself back permanently by not taking the recommended amount of rest during the campaign. And he continues to push himself in ways that people close to him worry are detrimental." His wife is not one of them. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 10, 2023

His wife could very be the one that convinces him to resign … so she can replace him as senator.

This is just a horror show. pic.twitter.com/bqFBv5sgyh — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 10, 2023

“i’LL bE bEtTeR iN JaNuArY BuT Oz WiLL StiLL bE a FrAuD” https://t.co/B10tDjAFol — Carlos (@txiokatu) February 10, 2023

I’m old enough to remember when it was just an “auditory processing issue” and Republicans concerned about his health were called “able-ists” and bigots ☕️🐸 https://t.co/FnZRSuhwNI — Ashley McCully (@TXTrendyChick) February 10, 2023

Our friend Jim Treacher is old enough to remember that, too. Our friend Jim Treacher has been retweeting some of the greatest hits from the 2022 campaign, full of effusive praise for John Fetterman’s stunning bravery in the face of bigots and haters who dared to suspect that his health was compromised.

Here are just a few:

Fetterman’s condition is temporary; Walker’s is permanent. — Eric-Bo-Beric 🇺🇸 (@ErichinATL) October 26, 2022

That's because Herschel Walker is a violent mendacious idiot, and Fetterman has a likely temporary auditory processing disorder but can definitely do the job morally and competently. https://t.co/COqvZLi2ez — 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) October 26, 2022

Lots of things r facts. FDR was in a wheelchair, Biden stutters. Sadly 2 many voters r influenced negatively by such irrelevance. I ? why the media would amplify an “optic” when there are real issues at stake. Fetterman’s “disability” is temporary, Oz’s platform is permanent. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) October 28, 2022

Dear PA women…the choice is really quite simple: a Senator with a temporary health issue or one who'll permanently control your vag… #Fetterman #DrOz @JohnFetterman — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) October 26, 2022

Good times.

Today's NYT article on Fetterman makes clear his incapacities and health challenges are far graver than were known. Nothing but the best of wishes to Fetterman and his recovery, but it's urgent to recall how aggressively and deliberately the media lied about this to elect him: https://t.co/cJ31xX06SY — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 10, 2023

And on the rare occasion that someone in the media tried to tell the truth, they were raked over the coals for it.

Right before the election, an NBC reporter, @DashaBurns, did her most basic job by honestly reporting Fetterman seemed incapable of speaking and understanding her. She was mauled by liars like @karaswisher who, eager to elect Dems, attacked the reporter.https://t.co/vnL5EeKz5H — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 10, 2023

Dasha Burns deserves several apologies. But she shouldn’t hold her breath for a single one.

FLASHBACK: Back in October, John Fetterman's campaign released a note from his doctor that said he "can work full duty in public office." That doctor was also a donor to his campaign.https://t.co/Xiec1PLo8Z — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 10, 2023

Ah, yes. Dr. Chen and his “medical report.” There were quite a few actors in this whole production.

At some point, when the corporate media gets caught lying enough times right before elections, in every case to protect Dem candidates – NY Post's reporting on Joe Biden is "Russian Disinformation" (CIA/CNN/NBC) – it has to become some kind of crisis or at least revelatory event. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 10, 2023

In a sane world with a media capable of introspection and a desire to improve, it would be seen as a crisis. Instead, we’re told to just ignore the pile of lies and continue to put our faith in people who have no faith in us.

This is revolting in every way. https://t.co/Nb8WAV4BLb — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) February 10, 2023

Now there’s an understatement.

As I said at the time, John Fetterman needed better friends: https://t.co/QmW2GbCRKc — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) February 10, 2023

We certainly won’t argue that Fetterman’s minders were not looking out for his best interests (they certainly weren’t looking out for the interests of Pennsylvanians). But it’s important to remember that, impaired as he was, John Fetterman was still competent enough to say he wasn’t going to participate in this sham, and he chose silence or outright denial. He’s certainly not an innocent victim in all this.

Translation: Democrats were so desperate for the seat that they were willing to let Fetterman suffer irreversible physical and neurological damage to get it. But don't excuse him. He went along with it. And ruined his health for good. pic.twitter.com/RpLl7G5TOl — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 10, 2023

Everyone who participated in this charade — John Fetterman, Gisele Fetterman, Fetterman’s campaign, the media — needs to be held accountable.

