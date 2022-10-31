Following his disastrous debate performance last week, people have begun asking why John Fetterman hasn’t released his medical records.

In the video below, Fetterman is asked by a reporter during a Zoom interview if he would consider releasing all of his medical records. He dances around the question, claiming that his doctors say he is fine and ends by saying he believes he is ‘fit to be serve.’

You couldn’t make this up. Watch:

John Fetterman again refuses to release his full medical records: "I do believe that I'm fit to be serve." pic.twitter.com/lF9LRHcH6F — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 31, 2022

Just stunning.

fit to serve what maybe “mcdonald’s drive thru “ — Bravgirl (@Bravgirl21) October 31, 2022

He is fit to be served…in a nursing home!!!! — TheStealWasReal (@CarlosCiroA) October 31, 2022

He couldn't serve a boiled egg. — 🇳🇱 Jacques Brisant (@JacquesBrisant) October 31, 2022

😂😂😂😂😂 Sure he is! — David 🇺🇸🍊☢️ (@DriverOU812_2) October 31, 2022

Here’s reality.

Well most of America does NOT think you are fit to serve.. https://t.co/gDrMSpJ4J0 — 🌺🦋Just me👀 MAGA🍊🍊Cassie🌺🦋🌺 (@browneyegirl400) October 31, 2022

Fetterman’s candidacy is a farce. His team and their media allies hid him from the public for the entire summer and the debate exposed the truth for all to see.

The people of Pennsylvania deserve full transparency on this issue. Fetterman should release his medical records. You know the media and the left would be demanding it if he was a Republican.

