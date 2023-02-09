Democrats don’t give a damn about John Fetterman or his health. Clearly.

How many times did people push the Democratic Party on whether or not Fetterman was healthy enough to run, let alone be a sitting, acting member of the Senate? We suppose they thought in their tiny, angry little minds that Republicans were just being HATERS when they voiced concerns about Fetterman …

Hey, a D is a D to a Democrat and all that matters is winning.

From 6 ABC:

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democrat who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was hospitalized Wednesday night after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic retreat, his office said.

Initial tests at George Washington University Hospital did not show evidence of a new stroke, Fetterman’s communications director, Joe Calvello, said in a statement issued Wednesday night. Doctors were running more tests and the senator remained at the hospital for observation, according to the statement.

“He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family. We will provide more information when we have it,” Calvello said.

Honestly, we just feel sorry for him, being used this way by the DNC machine.

And yet, they still voted for him.

Weird.

Keep Fetterman in your prayers, peeps.

This. ^

