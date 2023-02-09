Democrats don’t give a damn about John Fetterman or his health. Clearly.

How many times did people push the Democratic Party on whether or not Fetterman was healthy enough to run, let alone be a sitting, acting member of the Senate? We suppose they thought in their tiny, angry little minds that Republicans were just being HATERS when they voiced concerns about Fetterman …

Hey, a D is a D to a Democrat and all that matters is winning.

#BREAKING: U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democrat who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was hospitalized Wednesday night after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic retreat, his office said.https://t.co/yRng4Wf7Mf — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) February 9, 2023

From 6 ABC:

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democrat who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was hospitalized Wednesday night after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic retreat, his office said. Initial tests at George Washington University Hospital did not show evidence of a new stroke, Fetterman’s communications director, Joe Calvello, said in a statement issued Wednesday night. Doctors were running more tests and the senator remained at the hospital for observation, according to the statement. “He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family. We will provide more information when we have it,” Calvello said.

Honestly, we just feel sorry for him, being used this way by the DNC machine.

Forget politics. The man should NEVER have been put in this position to begin with!!!!! — Behlsie (@WingKing1997) February 9, 2023

Most of PA who saw this coming. pic.twitter.com/Xnbwook3Pp — Jetro Troll (@philphan89) February 9, 2023

And yet, they still voted for him.

Weird.

Sen Fetterman staying overnight at GW Hospital after he began feeling lightheaded on Wednesday, his office says. "Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation," Spox @the_vello says. pic.twitter.com/i2bHqL0oIF — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) February 9, 2023

Keep Fetterman in your prayers, peeps.

"still a better option" You need better options. Stop settling for bad leadership, it's not an excuse, it's voyers being apathetic. Wish him the best, but we need to do better. — Daniel Hussey (@DanielHusseyJr) February 9, 2023

This. ^

