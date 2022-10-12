NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns recently sat down for an interview with Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman. And, according to Burns herself, it was no ordinary interview:

For anyone who’s morbidly curious about the entire interview, here ya go:

Anyhoo, on MSNBC yesterday, Burns discussed her takeaways from the interview. And perhaps her most important takeaway was that John Fetterman is not OK.

It seems that Burns has been taking some heat from media firefighters over her willingness to call Fetterman’s glaring issues as she sees them.

Trending

And presenting John Fetterman honestly is journalists’ job. Dasha Burns did her job — and the media are angry with her for it.

Burns also defended herself on “TODAY” this morning:

Hey, all you hater journos … she’s just speaking her truth. Of course, what makes her truth so interesting is that it’s actually the truth. John Fetterman can’t engage in basic conversation. Pointing that out isn’t stroke-shaming; it’s being realistic and concerned. The guy wants to be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania and he can’t even form a sentence.

Yep. Rebecca Traister’s absurd New York Magazine piece about Fetterman was conducted over Google Meet:

Dasha Burns spoke to him in person. Which, you know, is how Fetterman will be expected to conduct business as a freaking U.S. Senator.

Dasha Burns just scored some serious points in our book, for whatever that’s worth.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dasha BurnsJohn Fettermanjournalistsnbc news