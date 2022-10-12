NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns recently sat down for an interview with Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman. And, according to Burns herself, it was no ordinary interview:

Unlike any political interview I’ve ever done. Unlike any race I’ve ever covered. WATCH: https://t.co/VUMwNNG7rf — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) October 11, 2022

For anyone who’s morbidly curious about the entire interview, here ya go:

NEW: Our FULL @NBCNews interview with Democratic PA Senate candidate John Fetterman:https://t.co/UIRrzDW3YX — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) October 12, 2022

Anyhoo, on MSNBC yesterday, Burns discussed her takeaways from the interview. And perhaps her most important takeaway was that John Fetterman is not OK.

MSNBC: John Fetterman "has a hard time understanding what he's hearing…he still has some problems, some challenges with speech…he had a hard time understanding our conversations." pic.twitter.com/EYLNVxb0Cy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 11, 2022

It seems that Burns has been taking some heat from media firefighters over her willingness to call Fetterman’s glaring issues as she sees them.

It's possible for two different reporters to have two different experiences w a candidate. Our team was in the room w him & reported what happened in it, as journalists do. Before & after closed captioning was on. Our full intv is now available to watch:https://t.co/UIRrzEd70X https://t.co/3s1TBKjFhb — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) October 12, 2022

We were happy to accommodate closed captioning. Our reporting did not and should not comment on fitness for office. This is for voters to decide. What we do push for as reporters is transparency. It’s our job. Fetterman sat down and answered our questions. That’s his job. https://t.co/gFZ02hlUs5 — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) October 12, 2022

And presenting John Fetterman honestly is journalists’ job. Dasha Burns did her job — and the media are angry with her for it.

100% this. But liberals are furious when Reporters don't shill blindly for Democrats. https://t.co/Td7sfaBbez — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 12, 2022

Burns also defended herself on “TODAY” this morning:

NBC reporter says she found it was "difficult" for Fetterman to engage in "small talk" without use of a closed captioning system. "Our team was the first to be in the room with Fetterman for an interview rather than via remote video conference." pic.twitter.com/8rtj2zLj4M — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 12, 2022

Hey, all you hater journos … she’s just speaking her truth. Of course, what makes her truth so interesting is that it’s actually the truth. John Fetterman can’t engage in basic conversation. Pointing that out isn’t stroke-shaming; it’s being realistic and concerned. The guy wants to be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania and he can’t even form a sentence.

The second part of this tweet is something that was left out of all the tweets last night from liberal media personalities rushing to say how normal and great Fetterman was during their interviews with him. https://t.co/6W65VOLE6t — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) October 12, 2022

Yep. Rebecca Traister’s absurd New York Magazine piece about Fetterman was conducted over Google Meet:

Rebecca interviewed John Fetterman over Google Meet, so not in-person. https://t.co/eW82xsvAqs pic.twitter.com/ZdrrBLXnCI — Robert Showah (@robertisnthere) October 12, 2022

Dasha Burns spoke to him in person. Which, you know, is how Fetterman will be expected to conduct business as a freaking U.S. Senator.

The fact that people are trying to discredit @DashaBurns for actual reporting and being honest with her interview experience with Fetterman shows how desperate the left is to flip that senate seat. https://t.co/PdgkfHgCyS — Andrew @ Don't Walk, RUN! Productions (@DontWalkRUN) October 12, 2022

Seems like she did a nice job w a tough assignment & is being honest about it. Many voters don’t like to be told that the thing that is obviously real is not real, whether it’s Fetterman, Walker, Biden, Trump. Politicians are bad at it, but truth is good and will earn you leeway! https://t.co/kKfHr1QbEA — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 12, 2022

Dasha Burns just scored some serious points in our book, for whatever that’s worth.

