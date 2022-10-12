Yesterday we told you about an MSNBC reporter describing her interview with Pennsylvania Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman, and it was clear she thought something was very wrong:

Reporter on her interview with John Fetterman: "It wasn't clear that he was understanding our conversations…it certainly seemed as though he was having a hard time with those conversations." pic.twitter.com/PqSjXJsUzM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 11, 2022

For starters, the reporter noted that Fetterman has a transcription program on his computer.

LMFAO are you f*cking kidding me? pic.twitter.com/SPb5uAfWKL — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 11, 2022

It’s clear why the Fetterman campaign would really rather not have their candidate debate Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. Speaking of a planned debate, Fetterman had this exchange:

"Are you committed to showing up on October 25 to debate your opponent no matter what happens?” Fetterman: “No” “To clarify, are you committed to showing up on October 25?" Fetterman: “Well, yeah. Of course I’m going to show up on the 25th.” pic.twitter.com/2U8AYWQ5S4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 12, 2022

That’s one of the biggest “no, but yes” answers we’ve ever seen.

More:

NBC: "We've asked for your medical records… you've declined. Why?" Fetterman: "Our doctor has already given a record saying I'm ready to serve." NBC: "That letter was six months ago. Don't voters deserve to know your status now?" Fetterman: I do speeches and give interviews pic.twitter.com/5yDNvaeYdN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2022

FETTERMAN: "Our doctor has already given a letter saying that I'm able to serve and to be running." "That was six months ago." FETTERMAN: "Being on in front of…thousands of people…that gives everybody and the voters decide if they think that it's really the issue." pic.twitter.com/FkDfuvGH3j — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 11, 2022

The media keeps trying to help Fetterman across the finish line, in spite of his denials about past comments on crime:

REPORTER: "Are you soft on crime?" FETTERMAN: "I'm actually effective on crime." pic.twitter.com/yVD6ZYA5uC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 11, 2022

LOL! Please. Does Fetterman know that the technology now exists to record the things he’s said in the past?

REPORTER: "Can voters trust that you will be able to do this job on day one?" Fetterman: "Yeah. Of course." pic.twitter.com/Qq155ZY2Yf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 11, 2022

Does Fetterman really believe that’s what most voters are thinking?

Joe Concha called Fetterman’s interview a turning point in the Pennsylvania race (as the polls keep tightening):

When looking at a true turning point in the Pennsylvania Senate race, here it is: https://t.co/FnXMu1LDsQ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 11, 2022

Real Clear Politics currently rates the Oz/Fetterman race as a toss-up.

***

Related:

NBC News’ Dasha Burns defends her honest reporting on John Fetterman from angry lib journos

Joe Biden tells his house fire story again, but this time they almost lost two firefighters

WONDER WHY? White House not super-excited about publicly celebrating Biden’s 80th birthday next month

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!