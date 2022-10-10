If recent polls are anything to go by, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman may not have his race against Dr. Mehmet Oz as far in the bag as he’s been led to believe. To be fair, given the cognitive issues that Fetterman has been experiencing since suffering a stroke earlier this year, he’s probably been led to believe a lot of things that aren’t true. Oh well.

We’re only a few weeks away from the midterm elections, and what the guy could really use right now is an extra little boost from the liberal media. Thank goodness for New York Magazine, who’s got just what the doctor ordered:

.@JohnFetterman is trying to flip Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat while fending off a celebrity doctor and recovering from a stroke that almost killed him. @rtraister reports https://t.co/Xt5xBoEok3 pic.twitter.com/4I68ZMl1gd — New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 10, 2022

We’d post an excerpt from the article, but there’s far too much gold in them thar pages. So hopefully New York Magazine’s extensive Twitter thread will give you all the highlights of Rebecca Traister’s masterpiece:

Even before Fetterman became the Democratic nominee for the seat — one of the pivotal few in the Senate that could flip from Republican control — he had attained folkloric stature https://t.co/Xt5xBoEok3 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 10, 2022

Fetterman defied the right-wing caricatures of the contemporary left as elite, effete, and out of touch because he was self-evidently none of those things https://t.co/Xt5xBoWxyb — New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 10, 2022

It’s not exactly that Fetterman was what the Democratic party wanted, but he was perhaps what they needed: the unicorn who could persuasively pitch policies that would make voters’ lives materially better, while conveying that he was one of them https://t.co/Xt5xBoEok3 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 10, 2022

Hilarious. Seriously, we’re gasping for air right now.

Then on May 13 he had a stroke. Four days after doctors removed a clot that could have killed him, he won the Democratic primary https://t.co/Xt5xBoWxyb — New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 10, 2022

Fetterman’s greatest strength — his indestructible guy–ness — was jeopardized, his infirmity seized upon by his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, who happens to be a doctor https://t.co/Xt5xBoWxyb — New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 10, 2022

Fetterman spent much of the summer in recovery. He could not campaign in person, but he launched a social media blitz viciously teasing Oz for being, until very recently, a longtime resident of New Jersey https://t.co/Xt5xBoWxyb — New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 10, 2022

As summer turned to fall, Fetterman returned to the trail in person, powering through his convalescence at rallies and via television and newspaper interviews, his physical condition visibly improving https://t.co/Xt5xBoEok3 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 10, 2022

Narrator: His mental condition, however, was not improving.

But polls have tightened, and attacks from Oz’s camp — as well as a Mitch McConnell–aligned super-PAC — suggesting that Fetterman was weak, both physically and in his approach to crime, have been gaining traction in both the right-wing and mainstream press https://t.co/Xt5xBoEok3 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 10, 2022

Media Matters reported that in September the Fox News primetime lineup mentioned Fetterman more than any other candidate, including those in other hotly contested Senate battles, a metric that illustrates how scared Republicans are about losing this race https://t.co/Xt5xBoEok3 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 10, 2022

Now, in the final weeks of the race, Fetterman is banking on the hope that voters will see in his vulnerability a new way to appreciate his strength https://t.co/Xt5xBoEok3 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 10, 2022

But his vulnerability is cognitive. That’s … not a strength.

.@rtraister reports on how Fetterman’s Senate bid has been tested by skeptical Democrats, contemptuous Republicans, and his own health https://t.co/Xt5xBoWxyb — New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 10, 2022

Mkay.

Dear Lord, they're carrying more water than a fire tanker truck. https://t.co/fLiQOOTHVF — Pam D (@soirchick) October 10, 2022

If only that were the worst aspect of this article. Alas, the whole article is the worst aspect of the this article.

He defied those " elite, effete" caricatures by sponging off his parents until he was 49? I mean, I get Fetterman's appeal but c'mon. https://t.co/qUCUD4x5U8 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 10, 2022

You’re a kinder person than we are, Mark. Because we don’t get Fetterman’s appeal at all. Not even a little bit.

“Good grief” is right.

Earlier in this thread for a piece that is blatant PR, NY Magazine refers to the Pennsylvania Senate race as the one with the highest stakes… before criticizing Fox News for covering it more than other races. 31 flavors of stupid. And citing Meda Matters is never a good look… https://t.co/ms3NZPSc5x — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 10, 2022

And the piece also fails to mention that Fetterman has turned almost all interview requests, including from Fox. He’s held zero press conferences, refuses to release his medical records, and will only debate Oz once a full month after early voting began. But besides that… — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 10, 2022

The piece is so incoherently awful, it might as well have been written by John Fetterman himself.

Fetterman chased down an unarmed black man with a gun. https://t.co/ayZxIk3l4s — Tired of Being Politically Correct (@AmericanVet1776) October 10, 2022

If that’s not white privilege, we don’t know what is. And speaking of privilege:

you have to overlook a lot to think he hasn't led a privileged out of touch life https://t.co/rUkuc8dj0E — cc (@cc_fla) October 10, 2022

John Fetterman, much like New York Magazine itself, reeks of privilege.

Nothing says “Working Class Pennsylvanian” like a story in one of the most elitist publications in the country. https://t.co/2mwORH1Tpb — Aaron (RIP Doug) (@cleverhandleguy) October 10, 2022

A trust fund baby Harvard grad whose sister sold him a house for a buck – and his top priority is getting people out of prison? Yeah. Nothing elite, effete, or out of touch about those things. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) October 10, 2022

Nothing real about this fake New York Magazine cover, but that doesn’t make it any less accurate:

Great profile of John Fetterman and his love of criminals and hatred of American energy independence 😂 #pasen pic.twitter.com/LZtnYAfFY0 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 10, 2022

Shoulda gone with that one, New York Magazine.

Maybe next time.

