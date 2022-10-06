The Associated Press recently took a look at Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman’s record as the lieutenant governor:

Democrat John Fetterman takes credit on the campaign trail for reimagining the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's office. Records from his tenure, however, show he frequently had a light daily schedule. https://t.co/044lDXQ3Tq — The Associated Press (@AP) October 6, 2022

More from the AP:

Records from Fetterman’s four years in office, however, offer a different portrait of his time in the $179,000-a-year elected job. They show Fetterman typically kept a light work schedule and was often absent from state business, including presiding over the state Senate, which is one of his chief duties, according to an Associated Press review of his daily calendars and attendance records. The review found that Fetterman’s daily schedule was blank during roughly one-third of workdays from January 2019, when he first took office, to May of this year, when he suffered a serious stroke. Even on days where his schedule showed he was active, a typical work day for Fetterman lasted between four and five hours, the records show. The findings, which focus entirely on his tenure before his stroke, are notable because Fetterman points to his time as lieutenant governor as a leading credential in his Senate campaign. And as his bid for a seat that could swing the Senate majority becomes more competitive, some Democrats privately worry that Fetterman is proving a lackluster candidate and losing ground in the campaign.

Huh. Sounds like John Fetterman is actually pretty lazy (except when it comes to harassing black people, of course. He’s no slouch in that department!). Who’d’a thunk it?

And who’d’a thunk the AP would actually do a story on this? What a pleasant surprise.

OMG the AP actually researched a Democrat. https://t.co/R1HlgebSwx — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 6, 2022

The AP doing some digging into a Democratic candidate’s record? What is this sorcery? Did hell freeze over?

Turns out we’re not the only ones kinda shocked by the AP’s coverage on this; some of the libs are, too. Only while we see it as a positive, the libs see it as a betrayal of sorts.

Well that seems like a cheap shot: a political candidate "frequently had a light daily schedule?" Oh dear me– notify the FBI! — Dr. Cool Breeze Wilson (@CoolBreezeWils1) October 6, 2022

The purpose of this story is…what? It smells. — BirdJunkie (@bird_junkie) October 6, 2022

Newsmax is promoting this story, which should tell you a lot. https://t.co/sUcdkAld70 — Landon Hall-OWEEN (@LandonHall) October 6, 2022

Dr. Oz really have enough money to put you guys on the take? — AJ Gonzalez🇲🇽 (@AJontheguitar) October 6, 2022

The timing of your “make the rising Dem candidates look bad somehow” articles is not lost on me. — Cursed Novoselic (@Nightmare_Music) October 6, 2022

Yesterday it was Ryan and today it is Fetterman. Doing the Republicans work for them! — Paul Siciliano (@AmericanJacobin) October 6, 2022

Ah, yes. Those notorious Republican lapdogs at the AP are at it again.

Did dr oz write this — Cat (@ritavita4) October 6, 2022

NYT already took a swipe at him this week, you guys are transparent — Ethan B. Van Buskirk (@EthanVanBuskirk) October 6, 2022

The AP is transparent in the sense that they’re actually not burying concerning aspects of a Democratic politician’s record for a change. And the people who are angry at the AP are definitely transparent in their own right. We see right through their whining.

Is the story dishonest? — Jonas (@Jonas_Cameron_) October 6, 2022

It’s not dishonest. And that’s why the libs are so annoyed.

Do you mean reported the facts? That’s their job. Not to cover for him. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) October 6, 2022

The AP actually did their job for once. They should try doing it more often. It would go a long way toward restoring their former credibility, and, as the icing on the cake, it would really stick in libs’ craws. Win-win!

