As you may have heard, back in 2013, then-Mayor John Fetterman saw a black man jogging and decided to grab his shotgun:

According to multiple reports , in 2013, while Fetterman was mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, he suspected a black man he saw jogging of committing a crime. Rather than call the police, Fetterman, a beacon of racial equality, chose to follow him in a pickup truck and pull a 20-gauge shotgun on him when he confronted the man. Fetterman used the gun to detain him until police arrived. Ultimately, the man was not involved in any wrongdoing. Furthermore, when discussing the incident in a 2013 interview, Fetterman even admitted he probably broke the law but brushed it off because he felt he “did the right thing.” “I believe I did the right thing, but I may have broken the law during the course of it,” Fetterman said in the interview.

Apparently having problems with black people is just a pattern with Fetterman:

When John Fetterman (D) was Mayor of Braddock he vandalized a local black owned business. Fetterman wanted to send a message that the government was going to shut down the black nightclub. This was a TV news story about Fetterman's vandalism at the time:pic.twitter.com/cqUeUNTjNE — RRH Elections (@RRHElections) October 3, 2022

This happened back in 2010:

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Braddock Mayor John Fetterman was caught on videotape altering a business’ marquee letter sign to post a different message. At a recent borough council meeting, attendees were shown a video of Fetterman changing Club 804’s sign from “Opening Soon Under New Management” to “Closed Not Opening Soon.” The current owner of the club, Assim Chaudhry, said that the mayor’s behavior was unacceptable and that residents should be appalled by it. “This is the mayor. This is who you guys have running this town,” said Mr. Chaudhry during the meeting, according to the news source.

It’s no chasing down a black jogger with a gun, but still. It’s pretty bad.

As an epilogue to this story, John Fetterman's crusade against a black own business opening in his hometown did not succeed. Club Elegance is still open today. DJ Coles played there last week and there was a food truck outside. pic.twitter.com/QS4A7EVngT — RRH Elections (@RRHElections) October 3, 2022

