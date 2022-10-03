As you may have heard, back in 2013, then-Mayor John Fetterman saw a black man jogging and decided to grab his shotgun:

According to multiple reports, in 2013, while Fetterman was mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, he suspected a black man he saw jogging of committing a crime. Rather than call the police, Fetterman, a beacon of racial equality, chose to follow him in a pickup truck and pull a 20-gauge shotgun on him when he confronted the man. Fetterman used the gun to detain him until police arrived. Ultimately, the man was not involved in any wrongdoing.

Furthermore, when discussing the incident in a 2013 interview, Fetterman even admitted he probably broke the law but brushed it off because he felt he “did the right thing.”

“I believe I did the right thing, but I may have broken the law during the course of it,” Fetterman said in the interview.

Apparently having problems with black people is just a pattern with Fetterman:

This happened back in 2010:

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Braddock Mayor John Fetterman was caught on videotape altering a business’ marquee letter sign to post a different message. At a recent borough council meeting, attendees were shown a video of Fetterman changing Club 804’s sign from “Opening Soon Under New Management” to “Closed Not Opening Soon.”

The current owner of the club, Assim Chaudhry, said that the mayor’s behavior was unacceptable and that residents should be appalled by it.

“This is the mayor. This is who you guys have running this town,” said Mr. Chaudhry during the meeting, according to the news source.

It’s no chasing down a black jogger with a gun, but still. It’s pretty bad.

Trending

He was just kicking balls in the authority, man. Know you is it how.

It is indeed fair.

Tough break, John.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BraddockJohn Fettermanmayorracismracistsignvandalism