Finally, guys! At long last, John Fetterman’s campaign has released a comprehensive “medical report” detailing the Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate’s current conditions and state of health.

Are you satisfied, America? What more proof do you need that John Fetterman is the picture of perfect health?

Well, for starters, maybe an actual medical report.

It’s really not.

Ah, that’s where we’d seen it before! We knew it looked familiar!

Yeah, we can only assume that letter is supposed to shut up all the critics and skeptics. But that’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.

And how.

For the record, we haven’t confirmed that that’s the same Dr. Clifford Chen who signed the letter. But it does seem worth noting that Fetterman’s Dr. Chen specializes in family medicine, not cardiology or neurology. We’d at least be a little more inclined to accept a letter from a doctor who specializes in the issues Fetterman is dealing with. But this letter … it’s just not working for us.

Now, that’s not entirely fair: “Epstein’s mother” would’ve written a more convincing letter than that.

***

