Finally, guys! At long last, John Fetterman’s campaign has released a comprehensive “medical report” detailing the Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate’s current conditions and state of health.

NEW: Fetterman releases updated medical report from his doctor on his stroke recovery. Letter says he "is recovering well" and "his health has continued to improve" Adds "his communication is significantly improved compared to his first visit" pic.twitter.com/9nb295KI0y — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) October 19, 2022

News: @JohnFetterman releases an updated medical report after a visit with his primary care doctor. Letter via his campaign 👇 pic.twitter.com/i75J7utrR0 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 19, 2022

Are you satisfied, America? What more proof do you need that John Fetterman is the picture of perfect health?

Well, for starters, maybe an actual medical report.

That's not a medical record. https://t.co/znvLQPr0By — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 19, 2022

This is not a medical report. https://t.co/9lNppand0V — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 19, 2022

Again, this is not a medical report. https://t.co/QT0NltQ2NG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 19, 2022

It’s really not.

That’s… not a medical record. — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 19, 2022

That’s not a medical record — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 19, 2022

That’s not medical records. That’s just another note from his doctor. — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) October 19, 2022

Same thing we had to bring to the school office — Ravenite Social Club (@kadbrand) October 19, 2022

Ah, that’s where we’d seen it before! We knew it looked familiar!

Fetterman released a lettter that you have to give to HR to explain why you are sick from work and they are going with "here are his medical records now shut up ableists" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 19, 2022

Yeah, we can only assume that letter is supposed to shut up all the critics and skeptics. But that’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.

New media "medical report" gaslight just dropped. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 19, 2022

And how.

>@JohnFetterman's stroke was on May 13. It'd be interesting to know when in May this doctor was established as Fetterman's PCP and what precipitated the change either before or after the stroke. https://t.co/CnhhiDQlW7 pic.twitter.com/CrTrgKi74H — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 19, 2022

Dr is a Fetterman contributor too pic.twitter.com/lOqFAvAZG2 — Jason (@jason913tn) October 19, 2022

For the record, we haven’t confirmed that that’s the same Dr. Clifford Chen who signed the letter. But it does seem worth noting that Fetterman’s Dr. Chen specializes in family medicine, not cardiology or neurology. We’d at least be a little more inclined to accept a letter from a doctor who specializes in the issues Fetterman is dealing with. But this letter … it’s just not working for us.

"My client Fetterbush is very healthy!" pic.twitter.com/2n7DHRPAb8 — b1joe (@b1joe) October 19, 2022

“Dear People, Please excuse John from speaking and other things he don’t do good. He is fine. Sincerely,

John’s Mom” — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 19, 2022

signed, Juan Epstein's Mother — Juan Epstein (@JuanEpstein67) October 19, 2022

Now, that’s not entirely fair: “Epstein’s mother” would’ve written a more convincing letter than that.

***

