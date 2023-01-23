Back when Elon Musk took over Twitter, the dam burst open and Twitter was flooded with an ocean of dearly (and not so dearly) departed accounts. It may not have happened overnight, but it happened nonetheless.

And it’s how we’re sitting here today with the knowledge that certifiable, yellow-star-donning, tire-slashing right-wing activist Laura Loomer is back on Twitter and in as fine a form as ever.

You’ve heard about The Twitter Files. You’ve heard about The Facebook Files. But we’ll bet you dollars to donuts that you’ve never heard about The DeSantis Files. Until now, that is. Credit goes to Laura Loomer for preparing us for that massive information dump:

Whoa, whoa, whoa … slow down, Laura. First of all, all the animosity between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis has been coming from one direction. Trump has had plenty to say about DeSantis, but DeSantis has made it a point to stay focused on doing right by his constituents and not getting suckered into petty squabbles with Trump.

That really bothers the MSM, and it apparently really bothers Laura Loomer. Horseshoe theory is real, y’all.

And speaking of horseshoes:

Yikes!

Yeah, it sounded desperate because it is desperate. Desperate and nuts.

Mmm-hmm.

Because The DeSantis Files don’t exist, maybe?

This is all just so weird. And hilarious, of course.

We’re all laughing at you, Laura.

 

Almost.

If she were, what would she be doing differently?

