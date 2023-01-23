Back when Elon Musk took over Twitter, the dam burst open and Twitter was flooded with an ocean of dearly (and not so dearly) departed accounts. It may not have happened overnight, but it happened nonetheless.

And it’s how we’re sitting here today with the knowledge that certifiable, yellow-star-donning, tire-slashing right-wing activist Laura Loomer is back on Twitter and in as fine a form as ever.

You’ve heard about The Twitter Files. You’ve heard about The Facebook Files. But we’ll bet you dollars to donuts that you’ve never heard about The DeSantis Files. Until now, that is. Credit goes to Laura Loomer for preparing us for that massive information dump:

Wait till the #DeSantisFiles drop. They will wish they never got off the Trump train. #Trump2024 https://t.co/lW4VB8Me8R — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 23, 2023

Whoa, whoa, whoa … slow down, Laura. First of all, all the animosity between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis has been coming from one direction. Trump has had plenty to say about DeSantis, but DeSantis has made it a point to stay focused on doing right by his constituents and not getting suckered into petty squabbles with Trump.

That really bothers the MSM, and it apparently really bothers Laura Loomer. Horseshoe theory is real, y’all.

And speaking of horseshoes:

a new rebekah jones just dropped, y'all https://t.co/IdnGdz1YH9 — ｂａｔｕ (@qtomris) January 23, 2023

You get more like Rebekah Jones every day. — Tizzy Meliss🐊 (@TizzyMeliss) January 23, 2023

Yikes!

That sounded desperate. Try again 🎻 — Deckard (@Deckard_agent) January 23, 2023

Yeah, it sounded desperate because it is desperate. Desperate and nuts.

Mmm-hmm.

Why wait? Why not release it now? — Conservative Lion (@Conservlion) January 23, 2023

Because The DeSantis Files don’t exist, maybe?

The “file” can’t be any worse than Trump’s file. https://t.co/OycAt7eu3L — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) January 23, 2023

What's funny is the idea that anything they cook up would be worse than what's already out there with Trump https://t.co/GxkpXw9RAo — Brasso Bill (@neatocabrito) January 23, 2023

Uhhhhh, absolutely NOTHING in the so called DeSantis files will come even close to as bad as what we know about Trump. Quit licking his boots Laura. — Rosie 😎 (@CLR78253) January 23, 2023

This is all just so weird. And hilarious, of course.

We’re all laughing at you, Laura.

I think it's cute that you think every attack hasn't already been leveled at DeSantis. Adorable, even. Almost like you're an idiot who has no idea what has happened in the last four years. https://t.co/SV9ghtWtyG — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) January 23, 2023

Almost.

Wait till she tries to regurgitate everything democrats used a couple months ago. https://t.co/peV5r0ijfQ — Stan (@bigredpossum) January 23, 2023

You're sounding like a Democrat, blindly following your chosen, right or wrong. — Kwb-A1 (@a1kwb1) January 23, 2023

Just admit you're a democrat. — James Pavlick (@jamespavlick) January 23, 2023

If she were, what would she be doing differently?

***

