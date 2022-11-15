In case you missed it, the Republican Party didn’t do so hot overall in the midterm elections. But for certain races, it was another story. In fact, there’s a powerful argument to be made that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the biggest winner not just among Republicans, but among all the candidates. He didn’t just leave his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist in the dust; he turned Crist into dust. And on top of that, he probably did the most to flip Florida a glorious shade of red.

That’s a hell of a lot more than Donald Trump can say, and Trump knows it, which is why he has spent much of his time since the midterms attacking Ron DeSantis for being insufficiently loyal or whatever as well as making not-so-thinly veiled threats against the prospective 2024 GOP presidential contender. It’s all part of Trump’s plan to stay relevant, and the media are only too eager to help him with that endeavor.

Unfortunately for them, at least so far, DeSantis doesn’t seem to be interested in taking the bait:

Watch:

Ron DeSantis has been a favorite target of the corporate media for a while now. And if he can handle all the crap they’ve thrown at him, he can certainly handle Donald Trump.

Trending

It’s pretty clear that the media want very, very badly for DeSantis to let Trump get under his skin, but their efforts thus far are proving deliciously unsuccessful.

Yeah, that was good. But honestly, DeSantis’ whole answer was pretty much as good an answer as he could’ve possibly given.

Already DeSantis has Trump beat, just on calmly handling an openly hostile media alone.

OK, that’s fine. But it works for Trump, too.

Don’t worry. At this rate, Ron DeSantis is in excellent shape to tackle both Trump and the media. If he keeps his head down and his eyes on the prize, there’s no stopping him.

***

Tags: corporate mediaDonald TrumpelectionsmidtermsRon DeSantis