In case you missed it, the Republican Party didn’t do so hot overall in the midterm elections. But for certain races, it was another story. In fact, there’s a powerful argument to be made that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the biggest winner not just among Republicans, but among all the candidates. He didn’t just leave his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist in the dust; he turned Crist into dust. And on top of that, he probably did the most to flip Florida a glorious shade of red.

That’s a hell of a lot more than Donald Trump can say, and Trump knows it, which is why he has spent much of his time since the midterms attacking Ron DeSantis for being insufficiently loyal or whatever as well as making not-so-thinly veiled threats against the prospective 2024 GOP presidential contender. It’s all part of Trump’s plan to stay relevant, and the media are only too eager to help him with that endeavor.

Unfortunately for them, at least so far, DeSantis doesn’t seem to be interested in taking the bait:

🚨🚨🚨 Ron DeSantis responds to Trump criticism: "You take incoming fire, that's just the nature of it…all that is just noise….at the end of the day, I would just tell people to check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night." — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 15, 2022

Watch:

Ron DeSantis finally responds to Trump criticism ahead of the former president's announcement tonight: "One of the things I've learned in this job is when you're leading, when you're getting things done, you take incoming fire, that's just the nature of it." pic.twitter.com/bVuoG4Fpht — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 15, 2022

Ron DeSantis has been a favorite target of the corporate media for a while now. And if he can handle all the crap they’ve thrown at him, he can certainly handle Donald Trump.

#BREAKING: DeSantis responds to Trump “All that’s just noise. What really matters is, are you leading … are you delivering results … I would just tell people to go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night.” pic.twitter.com/vQ515uuj47 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 15, 2022

It’s pretty clear that the media want very, very badly for DeSantis to let Trump get under his skin, but their efforts thus far are proving deliciously unsuccessful.

LOL at DeSantis going “scoreboard.” https://t.co/rx31L84zFH — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 15, 2022

Yeah, that was good. But honestly, DeSantis’ whole answer was pretty much as good an answer as he could’ve possibly given.

Thats great… nothing more… perfect answer — Audrey (@souffan21) November 15, 2022

Perfect answer. https://t.co/idjxqEfiAl — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) November 15, 2022

Already DeSantis has Trump beat, just on calmly handling an openly hostile media alone.

Don’t think this is a reply to Trump; he’s talking about the corporate media. https://t.co/AXCndvwSX4 — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) November 15, 2022

OK, that’s fine. But it works for Trump, too.

DeSantis was mostly criticizing the lying media, but it’s obviously applicable to Trump as well. Just keep winning. https://t.co/Kq3zgMi1zR — max (@MaxNordau) November 15, 2022

Don’t worry. At this rate, Ron DeSantis is in excellent shape to tackle both Trump and the media. If he keeps his head down and his eyes on the prize, there’s no stopping him.

***

