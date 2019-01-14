Laura Loomer Is Not a Serious Person Who Should Ever Be Taken Seriously, Exhibit 476394692:

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer, last seen chaining herself to Twitter HQ, has jumped the fence at Nancy Pelosi's Napa home and set up a tent protesting immigration. Now she's chanting "Nancy, Nancy!" pic.twitter.com/Te4W2Ut6Pa — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 14, 2019

Oh yeah. This can’t miss.

Laura Loomer has walked off the stream, on her way to Pelosi's house. One of her crew is claiming that it's legal to jump the fence because there were no "no trespassing" signs. I don't know about that! — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 14, 2019

One of Loomer's pals is urging viewers to come and ask for "sanctuary" at Pelosi's house. He claims they'll be allowed to stay and won't get in legal trouble because "we're not antifa." Hmm! — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 14, 2019

Oh.

Now Laura Loomer is back and saying she tried to open the doors to Pelosi's house, but they were locked. This seems like an unwise thing to be admitting! pic.twitter.com/nPDMwiWANH — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 14, 2019

Yes, but to be fair, Laura Loomer seems like a pretty unwise person.

For lack of anything better to do, Laura Loomer is now carrying her tent back and forth on Nancy Pelosi's lawn pic.twitter.com/lZe0S1plOH — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 14, 2019

The police have arrived! But Loomer and crew are refusing to give identification, saying "Gavin Newsom said we don't need ID's." Cops aren't thrilled. pic.twitter.com/dFaskZs2gt — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 14, 2019

Maybe they’ve just got headaches from rolling their eyes so hard.

Loomer has claimed the guys in yellow jackets she brought with her are undocumented immigrants. It's not clear whether that's true, but they are getting a lot of attention from the police, appear unable to give ID. One cop says Loomer has really put the guys in a tough spot. pic.twitter.com/nqfz6D9SH2 — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 14, 2019

She thinks she’s making a point. But it’s not likely the one she thinks she’s making.

I guess Laura Loomer wanted to show how easy it is to bypass a wall. https://t.co/D0xRc9AFOE — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 14, 2019

I don’t get it, doesn’t this just show walls don’t work?? She is a such an idiot, I have to laugh. — Jason (@PersonOnTwitt3r) January 14, 2019

So what is her message here? Fences don't work? Or is she advocating that the US should post a 'no trespassing' sign on the fence that doesn't work? — Night Shift (@AquamarineSteph) January 14, 2019

She hasn’t thought that far ahead yet.

By that logic, since there aren't "no trespassing" signs on the border… — don (@donswaynos) January 14, 2019

protesting fences to build the wall — garbage salad🥗 (@goodbuzzbro) January 14, 2019

sooo, they don't believe in land ownership ? — Nova_Rock (@novarock) January 14, 2019

It’s so hard to keep track of this stuff.

that's an interesting legal position to take and I'm pretty sure it doesn't work — Spooky Ghost Rat (@MorsRattus) January 14, 2019

So I just checked California law and, uhhttps://t.co/vQDKoSWuDx

it does not in fact work — Spooky Ghost Rat (@MorsRattus) January 14, 2019

'Trespassing under California Penal Code Section 602.8 PC is an infraction that is punishable by a fine. This offense occurs when a defendant willfully enters the land of another without permission and the land is enclosed by a fence or has “no trespassing” signs posted.' OR! — Double Garlic (@doublegarlic) January 14, 2019

Well, yeah. It doesn’t work if you’re gonna get hung up on the legal stuff …

Unimpeachable logic. — Kevo 🌹 (@leftistkevo) January 14, 2019

incredible — hortnon (@hortnon) January 14, 2019

Normally we’d agree with that assessment. But this is Laura Loomer, so we totally believe it.

It really is a clown show.

I thought conservatives denounced going onto politicians private property or stalking them in restaurants, etcetera. See – Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz for example. Just calling it like I see it. I'm sure I'll be "corrected" as to how this is different. https://t.co/w19UFPwkbp — Teri Peters (@hipEchik) January 14, 2019

It can be a fine line between "activist" and "mentally unwell". https://t.co/2eii6fXf0w — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 14, 2019

This is an incandescently idiotic thing to do. Good Lord https://t.co/3ANviTyOQW — Some chick named Heather (@hboulware) January 14, 2019

Breaking into the libs’ homes to own the libs — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 14, 2019

Another home run from Laura Loomer!