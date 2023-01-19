Chances are pretty good that by this point, you’ve read through at least a couple of the extensive threads and articles known as The Twitter Files, and you’ve seen the disturbing lengths to which Democrats and the federal government have gone — with varying degrees of cooperation from Twitter execs and middle management — to suppress information and push false narratives and silence debate.

And you may have gotten the sneaking suspicion that, given just how damning and disturbing these revelations were, it was entirely possible that the suppression of information and pushing of false narratives and silencing of debate weren’t just issues at Twitter. And you’d evidently be right.

Today, Reason’s Robby Soave has a new exposé to share, and this one is all about censorship at Facebook and Instagram, carried out at the behest of the federal government, including the Centers for Disease Control. And, as was the case with The Twitter Files, you’ll want to take the time to read this one:

Good Lord.

And it gets messier still:

And there we have it. How many Twitter users were laughed at or denounced as conspiracy theorists for suspecting that censorship was at play? They turned out to be right. And now we have compelling evidence that Facebook did the exact same thing. It’s not a conspiracy theory; it’s reality.

Anyone else get the feeling that all the revelations are just barely scratching the surface of what went on between the Biden administration and Twitter and Facebook?

***

