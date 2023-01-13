Yesterday on “The View,” the ladies got to thinking about the news that President Joe Biden had been keeping classified Obama-administration-era documents for years, in places like his private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., and the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware, home (or possibly Hunter Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home, depending on whom you ask).

And when the ladies got to thinking about all this, they got to thinking about the possibility that it’s part of some kind of Republican false-flag operation or something.

"Just as we're this close to getting [Trump], somehow these documents appear." – Joy Behar

The View suggests Republicans PLANTED the confidential documents in Biden's garage and think tank!

"Does it feel like the Republicans are behind it?" – Sunny Hostin pic.twitter.com/40tED0Yy6p — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 12, 2023

Anyway, it’s a brand-new day, and there’s some brand-new conspiracy theorizing happening on “The View.” This time, it comes courtesy of cohost Sunny Hostin, who shouldn’t ever be taken seriously as a serious person, for any reason, ever.

Watch:

Sunny Hostin defends Biden not being transparent about the docs because he was distracted by the holidays.

"You're talking about Christmas Eve, Christmas day, New Year's Eve, and then finally when they get back [they say something]."

She claims Trump kept docs in a gold toilet. pic.twitter.com/pWVNWeFjp5 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 13, 2023

“I’ve conducted these investigations.” Is that supposed to be reassuring? Knowing that a woman who thinks Donald Trump hid classified documents in a golden toilet has been in a position of investigative authority???

Gold toilet? This women have some wild conspiracy theories. https://t.co/jHB5DGV0yV — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 13, 2023

Even Ana Navarro — who is a crazy conspiracy theorist in her own right — shot down the toilet thing, although she made up for that by mounting absurd defenses of Joe Biden’s actions:

Faux Republican Ana Navarro defends Biden arguing "Nobody was missing them for seven years."

Adding: "Biden could have easily flushed them down the toilet, had his crazy German Shephard eat them, or burnt them in a fireplace, but he didn't."

She did flush Sunny's gold toilet lie pic.twitter.com/cwGQXE3ju6 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 13, 2023

That’s pretty bad, but what Sunny said is still stupider.

It was early Nov, the 4th I believe so holidays have zero to do with the latest Biden scandal. Ladies on the View lie every single day. This is no different. — cathy (@cathy02396747) January 13, 2023

The documents were indeed discovered in the Biden Penn Center office in early November, before the midterm elections. Several weeks before Thanksgiving. And don’t try and tell us that Joe Biden was distracted by Halloween, Sunny.

Someone should tell @sunny that the documents were discovered before the election. She seems to think they just found them. https://t.co/ikTLTwrZfA — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) January 13, 2023

Forget it; she’s rolling. They all are.

These people make so much money to say this stupid sh*t. https://t.co/S4zkPId9I7 — Jeff Charles, Chaser of Liberty 🇺🇸 🏴 (@JeffOnTheRight) January 13, 2023

You almost gotta respect the people that can watch this each day, ignorance is bliss 😂 — Tanner Mireault (@TannerMireault) January 13, 2023

Sunny has found the cure for those suffering from intelligence. — SOULEDMYSOUL (@SOULEDMYSOUL369) January 13, 2023

***

***

