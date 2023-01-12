Earlier this week on “The View,” cohost Joy Behar explained why it was OK for Joe Biden to keep classified Obama-admin-era documents in his private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., while it was not OK for Donald Trump to keep classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home. Here it is again in case you missed it:

Well, as you’ve likely heard by now, classified Obama-admin-era docs were discovered at Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delawarein his garage, no less — and that means that Behar and her little harpy friends are gonna need to regroup and come up with a different line of defense for Biden.

Fortunately for them, it looks like it didn’t take very long at all:

Uh-huh.

Uh-huh.

And now, for the pièce de résistance:

One-handed golf clap for Alyssa Farah Griffin’s weak-ass attempt at getting her cohosts to have a little perspective. That’s really the only nice thing we have to say about the spectacle we just witnessed.

So, so hard.

See, that’s the thing: For “The View,” this is normal.

We’re honestly a little shocked — not to mention disappointed — that the phrase “false flag” wasn’t used by any of the women.

Don’t hold your breath. That’s probably be just about as likely to happen as “The View” is to stop peddling insane conspiracy theories.

Right? We wish.

***

