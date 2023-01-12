Earlier this week on “The View,” cohost Joy Behar explained why it was OK for Joe Biden to keep classified Obama-admin-era documents in his private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., while it was not OK for Donald Trump to keep classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home. Here it is again in case you missed it:

Joy Behar on Biden's classified documents: "We all know that Trump is a liar and a thief. We know that. So it’s not that big a jump to say that he obstructed and he lied. We don’t think Biden is a liar and a thief, so we give him the benefit of the doubt." pic.twitter.com/w7y5Dou1Ml — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 10, 2023

Well, as you’ve likely heard by now, classified Obama-admin-era docs were discovered at Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware — in his garage, no less — and that means that Behar and her little harpy friends are gonna need to regroup and come up with a different line of defense for Biden.

Fortunately for them, it looks like it didn’t take very long at all:

Whoopi shouts at Lindsey Graham through the camera because he called on AG Garland to hire a special counsel to investigate Biden's mishandling of classified docs.

Earlier this week, Whoopi claimed Biden never brought classified documents home (which is UNTRUE). pic.twitter.com/TgJBiECSSH — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 12, 2023

Uh-huh.

Sara Haines attacks the intelligence of Biden critics, saying "anyone with any amount of brain cells knows these are not completely equivalent purely because of the volume" of documents. pic.twitter.com/VpxY9xtPBo — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 12, 2023

Uh-huh.

And now, for the pièce de résistance:

"Just as we're this close to getting [Trump], somehow these documents appear." – Joy Behar

The View suggests Republicans PLANTED the confidential documents in Biden's garage and think tank!

"Does it feel like the Republicans are behind it?" – Sunny Hostin pic.twitter.com/40tED0Yy6p — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 12, 2023

One-handed golf clap for Alyssa Farah Griffin’s weak-ass attempt at getting her cohosts to have a little perspective. That’s really the only nice thing we have to say about the spectacle we just witnessed.

This rules so hard. https://t.co/hu40lziKVw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 12, 2023

So, so hard.

Man, when the View ladies go off their meds, they really go off their meds. https://t.co/LxGCzx6jlA — A.J. Winkelspecht (@ajwink) January 12, 2023

“Republicans planted these documents!” The View having a normal one today. https://t.co/vTkw4wPwnh — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 12, 2023

See, that’s the thing: For “The View,” this is normal.

The best misinformation source in America. Good job ABC. https://t.co/ZPUAJUPQ20 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 12, 2023

Wild @ABC allows the peddling of conspiracy theories live on air. https://t.co/WWVSQ9MAen — Puck (@Puck_Kaiser) January 12, 2023

Literally a conspiracy theory show. Produced by Disney. https://t.co/nWpshRynjG — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 12, 2023

We’re honestly a little shocked — not to mention disappointed — that the phrase “false flag” wasn’t used by any of the women.

So will ABC News be issuing a retraction or legal note for this conspiracy theory, @Brianteta? https://t.co/EtgJioLI2E — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 12, 2023

Don’t hold your breath. That’s probably be just about as likely to happen as “The View” is to stop peddling insane conspiracy theories.

If Republicans were even half that devious I'd be ecstatic. https://t.co/0wxqIb22Gy — Coder, A CoderDyne Account (@CoderInCrisis) January 12, 2023

Right? We wish.

***

