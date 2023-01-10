As we told you, “The View” cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin — the “conservative” member of the group — tweeted earlier today about how she was “waiting for the facts to play out” with regard to the news that classified documents from Joe Biden’s vice presidential tenure had been discovered in Biden’s private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. She also reminded us that Donald Trump also mishandled classified documents, as though concerns about Biden mishandling classified documents aren’t merited.

Farah Griffin’s tweets were dumb, but they still couldn’t hold a candle to what her cohost Joy Behar had to say on the matter on “The View” this morning. Behar’s thoughts must be seen to be believed, in no small part because she believes that Joe Biden is never not to be believed:

Joy Behar on Biden's classified documents: "We all know that Trump is a liar and a thief. We know that. So it’s not that big a jump to say that he obstructed and he lied. We don’t think Biden is a liar and a thief, so we give him the benefit of the doubt." pic.twitter.com/w7y5Dou1Ml — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 10, 2023

“We don’t think Biden is a liar and a thief, so we give him the benefit of the doubt.” Who’s “we,” Joy?

"Biden's not a liar"

Riiiiiiiiiiight. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) January 10, 2023

That in itself is a bald-faced lie.

Joe Biden – famous non-fabulist. https://t.co/OjOG39es66 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 10, 2023

Biden's uncle, upon receiving the purple heart, declared that Biden has never told a lie. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 10, 2023

If there’s one thing Biden is known for, it’s his scrupulous honesty. https://t.co/PvLycZgAUg https://t.co/61APS5L6sM — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 10, 2023

Guy’s being facetious, of course.

Joe Biden may be a lot of things, but probably the thing he is most of all is a pathological liar. Though Joy Behar is clearly interested in giving him a run for his money.

It's nice that this simple lady doesn't have enough guile to realize that she's openly explaining why she has partisan double standards. https://t.co/m1LX9ZPSg8 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 10, 2023

