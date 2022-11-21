In the wake of the deadly shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Club Q, the women of “The View” are denouncing the kind of anti-LGBTQ bigotry that led to such a horrific crime. For what it’s worth, some people out there might suggest that the shooter and other anti-LGBTQ people are “[hiding] behind religion,” but cohost Sunny Hostin doesn’t seem to think it’s necessarily that simple, for one simple reason:
Sunny Hostin: "Jesus would be the grand marshal at the pride parade." pic.twitter.com/yR3lp51FhR
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 21, 2022
Hang on, Sunny. That’s a very nice sentiment, but we’re gonna have to stop you right there.
at the what parade? are we entirely sure about that one? https://t.co/OHchRvgNJB
— Dominicvs Antonivs (Legatron) (@FunkyLatora) November 21, 2022
The pride parade.
Now…I'm no expert, but I'm pretty sure pride is a sin. https://t.co/me4STTiuIp
— Daveth (@KingDaveth) November 21, 2022
That would certainly be one issue with Sunny’s claim. Not the only one, of course.
He would not.
— Fr Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) November 21, 2022
Between our Catholic president and the Catholic ex-Speaker of the House, I understand why these vapid harpies would get Catholicism so incredibly wrong. https://t.co/mqAeCYAsqP
— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) November 21, 2022
https://t.co/kRNRvHoIsK pic.twitter.com/zikMPrhAE5
— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 21, 2022
You have to try pretty hard to be this twisted and ignorant. https://t.co/sojDT94e4a
— David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) November 21, 2022
Well, to Sunny Hostin’s credit, she makes it look easy. Or, rather, her puppeteer makes it look easy.
I'm more and more convinced Hostin has a pull string behind her back and when it's her turn to talk, someone gives it a yank and she says whatever bizarre thing they put in her voice box before the show.
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 21, 2022
Kudos to her for making it as far as she has in life.
Isn't wonderful living in a country where the bar to success is so low that halfwits like Sunny Hostin can achieve it? https://t.co/O6rqYCp8OT
— Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) November 21, 2022
