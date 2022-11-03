We’ve spent a lot of time at Twitchy calling out “The View” cohost Sunny Hostin for her racist demonization of Republicans, especially Republican women, but you know, we’re actually starting to wonder if all this time, she’s just been an extremely well placed GOP plant. Because, as you’re well aware by now, the Democratic Party has got a serious messaging problem, and if we didn’t know any better, we’d swear that Sunny Hostin is trying to make them lose even harder.

The evidence for that is definitely quite compelling:

Props to Alyssa Farah for her half-assed attempt to call Sunny out. Usually Alyssa just nods her head along with that sort of thing.

But back to Sunny.

Ahem … if you’re a *white* woman.

If the Biden administration and Democratic Party haven’t effectively persuaded white suburban women to vote Democratic over abortion, Sunny Hostin likening white suburban women to roaches should definitely help.

Comparing a particular race and/or sex of people to vermin is always a bold strategy.

Forget it; they’re rolling.

Oh, don’t worry. She will. She literally can’t help herself.

Or the Democratic Party, for that matter.

