We’ve spent a lot of time at Twitchy calling out “The View” cohost Sunny Hostin for her racist demonization of Republicans, especially Republican women, but you know, we’re actually starting to wonder if all this time, she’s just been an extremely well placed GOP plant. Because, as you’re well aware by now, the Democratic Party has got a serious messaging problem, and if we didn’t know any better, we’d swear that Sunny Hostin is trying to make them lose even harder.

The evidence for that is definitely quite compelling:

Sunny Hostin: "I read a poll just yesterday that white Republican suburban women are now going to vote Republican. It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid." pic.twitter.com/ANZgvM97A7 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 3, 2022

Props to Alyssa Farah for her half-assed attempt to call Sunny out. Usually Alyssa just nods her head along with that sort of thing.

But back to Sunny.

If you’re a woman who doesn’t blindly vote for Democrats you’re a cockroach. Got it. https://t.co/Qvt34YILrt — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 3, 2022

Ahem … if you’re a *white* woman.

If the Biden administration and Democratic Party haven’t effectively persuaded white suburban women to vote Democratic over abortion, Sunny Hostin likening white suburban women to roaches should definitely help.

Sunny Hostin just compared white Republican suburban women to roaches The party of feminism, y’all 👇 https://t.co/2pP8np5bwx — John Hasson (@SonofHas) November 3, 2022

Dems are their best enemies. I bet those highly coveted suburban mums gonna appreciate the roaches analogy — Trevor Tshimka 🇹🇼 🇨🇳 🇯🇵 (@TreTshimKa) November 3, 2022

I know how to win them back! Compare them to roaches! That’ll do it. — brit (@pashedmotatos) November 3, 2022

Comparing a particular race and/or sex of people to vermin is always a bold strategy.

Roaches. Nice blanket statement. Turning on women, insulting them, comparing to roaches. Feminist my ass. Wonder why the polls have shifted ? — LoWeez (@lo_I_weez) November 3, 2022

I'm not a political messaging expert by any means, but perhaps there might be a slight issue with democrat messaging. https://t.co/PLUL3xHvsm — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) November 3, 2022

Forget it; they’re rolling.

Hello @ABC is anybody keeping track on wine mom story hour? Somebody should check in on @sunny. Imagine arguing that suburban women should vote for the guys who drove up food and gas prices, made neighborhoods less safe, and can’t even ensure a steady supply of baby formula. https://t.co/qdiWHqMOCX — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 3, 2022

Oh, don’t worry. She will. She literally can’t help herself.

Or the Democratic Party, for that matter.

