We apologize for missing this yesterday … we were pretty busy keeping tabs on all the media firefighters tripping all over each other to blame the Club Q shooting on Tucker Carlson and Libs of Tik Tok.

But since learning that the attorneys for the suspect are claiming that he is they are nonbinary, the firefighters have let up somewhat while they regroup and try to figure out how they can still pin this on right-wingers. And that gives us an opportunity to see what other stuff media have been talking about. Well, apparently over at “The View” yesterday, the topic of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar came up. And, totally coincidentally, Hamas and the Taliban were part of that discussion as well.

Watch:

Are Hamas & the Taliban terrorists?

Whoopi Goldberg & Sunny Hostin on

The View, today,

“that depends on who you talk to.” 1/2 pic.twitter.com/PVU3FQeKLR — Stop Uyghur Genocide (@FJnyc) November 22, 2022

“Depends on who you talk to.” Um, not really. At least as long as you’re talking to anyone who is not an anti-Zionist, antisemitic terrorist apologist like, say, Ilhan Omar. And possibly Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin, evidently.

Remember when Whoopi Goldberg claimed the Holocaust wasn't racism, it was white people fighting white people? Well, she's at it again… This time she felt it appropriate to proclaim that not everyone thinks that Hamas are terrorists. pic.twitter.com/4vSEnzkZtY — Israel Advocacy Movement (@israel_advocacy) November 23, 2022

And their timing is, as always, impeccable:

2 explosions in Jerusalem, Palestine carried out by resistance fighters this morning. 1 killed, 20 injuries, and 4 critical so far. Israel blames Hamas. pic.twitter.com/UJg3zVEWnr — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) November 23, 2022

The #Hamas terrorist movement welcomed the Jerusalem bombing attack, saying Israel bears "full responsibility for the repercussions of the crimes of its army and the terror of its settlers against our Palestinian people, their land and their sanctities."https://t.co/wYPu3F4WKx — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) November 23, 2022

Welp.

Yesterday: Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin suggested Hamas might not be a terror group as a defense of Ilhan Omar. Today: Hamas is publicly celebrating two bombings at bus stations in Jerusalem that have killed at least one kid and promising more such bombings. https://t.co/xYimfTWDLJ — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 23, 2022

Hamas is indeed openly celebrating the deaths of innocent people, but are they terrorists? “Depends on who you talk to.”

But wait! There’s more:

Part II pic.twitter.com/a58c2OLrrP — Stop Uyghur Genocide (@FJnyc) November 22, 2022

Just keep digging, Whoopi and Sunny. You’ll be in China before you know it.

***

