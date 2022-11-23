The horrific shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and many more injured was stopped by a couple of heroes at the venue. But as we’ve gotten used to, there were ghouls attempting to score political points before all the facts were known. Enter NBC News “dystopia beat” reporter Ben Collins, who seemingly had it all figured out:

So basically the implication was that the “far-right” had something to do with this crime.

New details are being reported that might put a crimp in the left’s desired narrative:

Axios was sure to be safe and use “their” to describe the suspect just in case the attorney’s “they/them” statement is the real deal:

The public defenders for the suspect in the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub said in a Tuesday night court filing obtained by a New York Times reporter that their client is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

The big picture: The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing multiple murder and hate crime charges over the shooting at Club Q last weekend that killed five people, per Max D’Onofrio, a city spokesperson.

Aldrich was injured during the shooting but released from a local hospital and “booked into the El Paso County Jail,” earlier on Tuesday, per the Denver Post.

What we’re watching: Aldrich was due to make their first court appearance via video link from jail Wednesday, according to the Denver Post.

If true, that again makes initial assumptions age poorly.

Right?

After new reports, Collins is now reporting the story this way:

Yeah, well that could change things a little…

PIVOT!

Ironic, isn’t it?

Kneejerk reactions sometimes age poorly.

