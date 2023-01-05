Joe Biden took to the podium earlier today to discuss the ongoing and worsening border crisis situation. You know the one we’re talking about: the one where prospective illegal immigrants in Central America don’t sit around the table and talk about how they’re going to pay the coyotes who will take them on the harrowing journey to and across our southern border.

Anyway, aside from being a difficult situation to deal with, it’s made that much harder by the people who demagogue it:

BIDEN: "Think about it. Even back in days when…" *LONG pause* "It's so easy to demagogue this issue!" pic.twitter.com/jCedqyEw9w — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 5, 2023

It’s so easy to demagogue this issue! Now please allow me to demonstrate:

Biden has blamed Republicans in Congress multiple times for the crisis at the southern border during his speech. pic.twitter.com/R6yJ0DqyaU — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 5, 2023

Biden: "We need more resources at the border but yet again extreme Republicans have said no. It's time to stop listening to their inflammatory talk." pic.twitter.com/UO9guEfu8j — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 5, 2023

But wait! There’s still more where that came from.

You’re gonna love this, guys:

BIDEN: "The MAGA Republicans talking about, you know, they don't even want me speaking english anymore! They want me speaking duh duh duh! They're gonna take over my community!" pic.twitter.com/H0hqdCbn0i — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 5, 2023

First of all, we’re honestly not sure why he bothers to refer to the “MAGA Republicans” as “our friends” considering what he actually thinks about Republicans as well as the fact that he goes on to paint them as a bunch of xenophobes.

Are there racist and/or xenophobic Republicans out there? Yep. And they’re joined by racist and/or xenophobic Democrats. But most Republicans, MAGA or otherwise, support immigration — legal immigration, that is. In his remarks, Biden makes no distinction between legal and illegal immigrants, despite the fact that one is very distinct from the other.

