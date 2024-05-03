This Video of Biden's Chief Economic Adviser Is Making the Rounds (Yeah, It...
Columbia Professor Awards All Students A's and Cancels Final Exam Citing 'Current Conditio...
MSNBC Host Lets Robert De Niro Know He's Risking It All to Speak...
Arrested UCLA Protester Returning to Retrieve Belongings Upset to Find Out Where They...
RUN, BRANDON, RUN: Chicago Mayor SPRINTS From the Media When Asked About Killed...
Senator Kennedy Humiliates Democrat Witness, Reads Nasty Old Tweets Out Loud
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Scolds Al Sharpton for Daring to Compare This to January...
Fate of Aid Shipment to Gaza Might Shock Only the Biden White House...
White House Post Condemning 'Hate Speech and Violence' Couldn't Possibly Be More Predictab...
No One Believes You: Jamaal Bowman Says He Was a Victim of Police...
Donald Trump Delivers Pizza to FDNY
'Absolute Legend': Man Mocks UCLA Anti-Israel Protestors (WATCH)
Border Patrol Agent Accused of Whipping Illegal Immigrants Wins Award
Rep. Jamaal Bowman Declares Racist Daniel Penny Guilty of Murder Even Before the...

BREAKING: Congressman Henry Cuellar Indicted for Allegedly Taking Bribes from a Foreign Country

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:50 PM on May 03, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

In 'Breaking News', Democrat Congressman Henry Cuellar and his wife have been indicted for taking bribes from an oil and gas company in Azerbaijan. Honestly, it makes you wonder what more there is to this whole thing, allegedly, because when a Democrat is in trouble, it's only because the media and other Democrats have decided they are too much of a liability. 

Advertisement

Yes, that is two Democrats in Congress currently under indictment for bribes.

Hmmmm...Does it start with a Hun and end with a -Ter?

Recommended

This Video of Biden's Chief Economic Adviser Is Making the Rounds (Yeah, It Explains a LOT)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Fair enough, but he hasn't been charged yet.

It will be a short list.

John Fetterman may say he needs to resign but he will be the only Democrat who will call for it.

Advertisement

Oh, it's definitely a sacrificial lamb for something.

Only Republicans get expelled from Congress for indictments. Don't be silly.

Tags: BIDEN BRIBERY CONGRESS DEMOCRAT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Video of Biden's Chief Economic Adviser Is Making the Rounds (Yeah, It Explains a LOT)
Doug P.
Arrested UCLA Protester Returning to Retrieve Belongings Upset to Find Out Where They Are
Doug P.
Columbia Professor Awards All Students A's and Cancels Final Exam Citing 'Current Conditions'
justmindy
RUN, BRANDON, RUN: Chicago Mayor SPRINTS From the Media When Asked About Killed Police Officer
Grateful Calvin
MSNBC Host Lets Robert De Niro Know He's Risking It All to Speak Out Against the Next Hitler
Doug P.
'Absolute Legend': Man Mocks UCLA Anti-Israel Protestors (WATCH)
Amy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Video of Biden's Chief Economic Adviser Is Making the Rounds (Yeah, It Explains a LOT) Doug P.
Advertisement