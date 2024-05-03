BREAKING: Congressman Henry Cuellar Indicted for Allegedly Taking Bribes from a Foreign Country

In 'Breaking News', Democrat Congressman Henry Cuellar and his wife have been indicted for taking bribes from an oil and gas company in Azerbaijan. Honestly, it makes you wonder what more there is to this whole thing, allegedly, because when a Democrat is in trouble, it's only because the media and other Democrats have decided they are too much of a liability.

BREAKING: Democrat Congressman Henry Cuellar and his wife have been charged by the DOJ for allegedly taking $600,000 in bribes from an oil & gas company owned and controlled by the government of Azerbaijan.



That's now two Democrats in Congress indicted for taking foreign bribes. pic.twitter.com/YgYHnE4IZZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 3, 2024

Yes, that is two Democrats in Congress currently under indictment for bribes.

The difference between Democrats and Republicans is that the Dems will do nothing about Cuellar or Menendez whereas Republicans handed George Santos' seat to a Democrat on a silver platter even though his charges were not even remotely as bad as taking foreign bribes. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 3, 2024

Foreign entities funneling money to a politician's family member, even though the family member does no discernable work?



Where have I heard that before? https://t.co/zdeRihfO38 — Matt Cover (@MattCover) May 3, 2024

Hmmmm...Does it start with a Hun and end with a -Ter?

And 1 Dem in the White House... https://t.co/BWEcn5MSPw — SSGT Vaughan #4 (@SsgtVaughn2) May 3, 2024

Fair enough, but he hasn't been charged yet.

That is two STILL in Congress. https://t.co/TmbAivoPjm — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 3, 2024

A politician taking bribe money from an Oil and Gas company. For a moment I thought it was about Joe and Hunter Biden. https://t.co/kUvnz4ADSW — Zencia (@Zenciia) May 3, 2024

We need to just get a list of who in Congress is not corrupt at this point! https://t.co/qGzh4HwTbp — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) May 3, 2024

It will be a short list.

Still think The Dems have YOUR best interest on their minds? This is more and more the norm! https://t.co/izwpsweF7d — Rich Cassey Jr. (@I1AHunt) May 3, 2024

And he will keep his job because democrats are lawless hypocrites while the @gop are spineless cucks. https://t.co/v4iLFVboCZ — Mark Adams (@banjoandpete) May 3, 2024

John Fetterman may say he needs to resign but he will be the only Democrat who will call for it.

Both should be expelled https://t.co/h4XpqIdC0L — Tracie James (@TracieJames777) May 3, 2024

Sacrificial lamb to distract from The Big Guy — Ian Martiszus (@IanFelipeSays) May 3, 2024

Oh, it's definitely a sacrificial lamb for something.

Two of how many?! @mattgaetz time to start writing more letters to open more investigations. 🤦‍♀️ Bust EVERY SINGLE CRIMINAL in Congress!!! — Ashley (@Ashley__USA) May 3, 2024

How is he and Bob Menendez still in office — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) May 3, 2024

Will he be ousted? I doubt it Democrats protect their own even when they are corrupt sc*mbags! — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) May 3, 2024

I bet he doesn’t resign… — Scott Kane (@gcems645) May 3, 2024

Only Republicans get expelled from Congress for indictments. Don't be silly.