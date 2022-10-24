DNC staffers got a very special present today when President Joe Biden himself came to speak to them and get them pumped up and inspired. Because what gets people more pumped up and inspired than being lied to and gaslit, which is exactly what Biden wound up doing?

Biden: "Guess what? Gas prices are coming down… We will insist oil companies pass on the savings of a lower price of a barrel of oil to a lower price for consumers at the pump." pic.twitter.com/ZQ3JArCWHk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 24, 2022

The lies just keep getting dumber. https://t.co/0BwFRn42Ap — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 24, 2022

Dumber … and more desperate. Case in point:

BIDEN: "Republicans are going to crash the economy." pic.twitter.com/UWpbiCxtM6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Biden has tried to blame the Republican Party for the sorry state of our economy or suggested that the economy will get worse if Republicans regain control of the House and/or Senate. And it doesn’t get any less infuriating to hear, no matter how many times he says it. There is no evidence to support the assertion that Republicans will crash the economy, but there’s plenty of evidence that Democrats are doing just that right now.

The current state of the economy pic.twitter.com/zaggjdIzoJ — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) October 24, 2022

Claimed from the driver’s seat in front of an inflated airbag. https://t.co/INIV2NYl5v — Josh Allen’s BFF (@AnthonyBialy) October 24, 2022

Joe Biden is an inflated airbag. And he keeps squeezing out the same old hot air, day after day after day:

BIDEN: "Democrats are building a better America for everyone…Republicans are doubling down on their 'Mega-MAGA-trickle-down economics." pic.twitter.com/pivRoxcyPv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2022

Who’s doubling down, Joe? That would be you, who apparently thought the “mega-MAGA-trickled-down economics” line was so brilliant that you used it again:

It was inevitable.

We're now at Mega MAGA. 😂 https://t.co/qsiVa7ku0f — Beth Baumann (@eb454) October 24, 2022

Mega-MAGA-trickle-down in the extreme, brah!

Honestly, to have a president whose own intelligence has been overestimated for decades and is dwindling with each passing day insult the intelligence of every American who can see with their own eyes what he and the Democrats have done to the economy … it’s just disgusting and outrageous.

***

