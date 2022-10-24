President Biden spoke to DNC staffers today and attempts were made to fire up the audience and get them excited for the huge lies they were about to hear and will be expected to pass along to others:

Joe Biden is about to speak to some DNC staffers and they seem very excited about it. "Who do we want? Joe! When do we want him? Now!" pic.twitter.com/dzPQG2Hhnx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 24, 2022

Fired up? Neither are we.

This is not very genuine. https://t.co/p792i9OmeM — Scott Kauz (@Prof_Kauz) October 24, 2022

Hopefully Biden enjoyed the applause he received that was in no way desperately solicited.

Biden then proceeding with the one thing he does very well: Gaslighting.

BIDEN: "I don't pay attention to anything having to do with the polls." pic.twitter.com/AaOR7GTQTq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2022

Ha! If that’s true that’s a good thing for Biden because he might not like what he sees.

Joe Biden claims that his climate change agenda will "save homeowners thousands of dollars a year" and will "lower utility bills for tens of millions of Americans." pic.twitter.com/7QRK2YCnqh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2022

Biden’s going to save you so much money you won’t have any money left before too long.

Oh, here’s a good one:

BIDEN: "Republicans are going to crash the economy." pic.twitter.com/UWpbiCxtM6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2022

LOL! That’s coming from the president who just drove the economy into a deep ditch.

BIDEN: "We beat big pharma! We beat them! That's a big deal! I've been trying to do that since your age!" pic.twitter.com/OH2i1bUQyc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2022

Big Pharma must be laughing hard at that claim considering the federal government keeps shoveling billions of dollars at them and have granted them immunity from lawsuits over Covid shots.

Biden: "Guess what? Gas prices are coming down… We will insist oil companies pass on the savings of a lower price of a barrel of oil to a lower price for consumers at the pump." pic.twitter.com/ZQ3JArCWHk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 24, 2022

Also Biden seems to think he deserves thanks for the inflation rate being at a ::checks notes:: 40-year high:

Biden: "It's little solace, but we have a lower inflation rate than most any nation in the world." Inflation is at a 40-year high in America. pic.twitter.com/ESCDHw307m — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 24, 2022

Almost nothing Biden said is true but the Dem base that was in that room will be expected to parrot everything the president said all the way up to the midterms, which hopefully the Dems find incredibly disappointing.

Meanwhile, the “fact-checkers” are mostly focused on things Trump says.

***

***

