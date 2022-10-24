President Biden spoke to DNC staffers today and attempts were made to fire up the audience and get them excited for the huge lies they were about to hear and will be expected to pass along to others:

Fired up? Neither are we.

Hopefully Biden enjoyed the applause he received that was in no way desperately solicited.

Biden then proceeding with the one thing he does very well: Gaslighting.

Ha! If that’s true that’s a good thing for Biden because he might not like what he sees.

Biden’s going to save you so much money you won’t have any money left before too long.

Oh, here’s a good one:

LOL! That’s coming from the president who just drove the economy into a deep ditch.

Big Pharma must be laughing hard at that claim considering the federal government keeps shoveling billions of dollars at them and have granted them immunity from lawsuits over Covid shots.

Also Biden seems to think he deserves thanks for the inflation rate being at a ::checks notes:: 40-year high:

Almost nothing Biden said is true but the Dem base that was in that room will be expected to parrot everything the president said all the way up to the midterms, which hopefully the Dems find incredibly disappointing.

Meanwhile, the “fact-checkers” are mostly focused on things Trump says.

***

***

