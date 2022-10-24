Hey, so, remember that time that President Joe Biden took it upon himself to unilaterally override our sacred system of checks and balances and forgive between $10,000 and $20,000 in debt for student loan borrowers, at the expense of millions of taxpayers who never agreed to foot the bill? We do.

But apparently Joe Biden does not:

Excuuuuuuuuuuuse us?

OK, maybe we misunderstood. It’s technically possible. So let’s hear him out again.

Nooooope. We definitely heard him right the first time.

The guy who proudly and shamelessly seized power that is not given to  him by our Constitution is claiming that his unlawful student loan bailout went through the legislative process and passed Congress “with a vote or two.”

This isn’t just a nothingburger; this is a major issue. Not to mention a genuine outrage.

Joe Biden? A liar???

Yeah, sounds about right. It would certainly fit his decades-long M.O.

At the rate Biden lies, we can’t even be sure if his name is even really Joe Biden.

OK, so we suppose that’s technically a possibility.

In addition to being a pathological liar, Biden is also quite clearly senile. Which … doesn’t really make us feel any better.

Seems like it should be pretty high up on the list, no? Seems like maybe something the White House should comment on today, no?

Ugh. Definitely sounds like something Karine Jean-Pierre would say.

We’re so screwed.

God help us all.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

