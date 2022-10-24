Hey, so, remember that time that President Joe Biden took it upon himself to unilaterally override our sacred system of checks and balances and forgive between $10,000 and $20,000 in debt for student loan borrowers, at the expense of millions of taxpayers who never agreed to foot the bill? We do.

But apparently Joe Biden does not:

BIDEN on his student loan debt bailout: "It's passed. I got it passed by a vote or two." What is he talking about? Congress never voted on it. pic.twitter.com/62Ov7znOfZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2022

Excuuuuuuuuuuuse us?

OK, maybe we misunderstood. It’s technically possible. So let’s hear him out again.

Here is the full clip for all you clowns who say it’s out of context. Biden first falsely claims he “signed a law” to cancel student loan debt, then says he “got it passed by a vote or two.” ??????? pic.twitter.com/JKdKde24db — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 24, 2022

Nooooope. We definitely heard him right the first time.

The guy who proudly and shamelessly seized power that is not given to him by our Constitution is claiming that his unlawful student loan bailout went through the legislative process and passed Congress “with a vote or two.”

This isn’t just a nothingburger; this is a major issue. Not to mention a genuine outrage.

Having willfully violated his oath of office by issuing an executive order he knows is flatly illegal—and having then tried to dodge review by the courts by amending it on the fly —Biden is now lying about it having gone through Congress. https://t.co/XNRSCyIdZd — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 24, 2022

Joe Biden? A liar???

Yeah, sounds about right. It would certainly fit his decades-long M.O.

He is a liar. He lies about everything. Always has. — Titanium Chic (@titaniumchic23) October 24, 2022

At the rate Biden lies, we can’t even be sure if his name is even really Joe Biden.

He's not *lying*, Charlie. He doesn't remember. — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) October 24, 2022

Sad possibility: his handlers put it in front of him and told him it was a bill he was signing into law, passed by a few votes. — RisingRose3A (@rising_rose3) October 24, 2022

OK, so we suppose that’s technically a possibility.

Is Joe Biden confused? Did… did his team lie to him and tell him that this was a bill that got passed in Congress? He seems to genuinely think that the student loan debt forgiveness was a bill that was passed in Congress. Does he think this? — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 24, 2022

In addition to being a pathological liar, Biden is also quite clearly senile. Which … doesn’t really make us feel any better.

Normally, it would be some kind of vicious sarcastic burn to say "Is the president unaware he did this by executive order and Congress didn't vote on it?" but that is actually an honest question I would like to have answered https://t.co/GfdRQQ0xnr — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 24, 2022

The best defense of Joe Biden here is "Oh no, he is fully aware of what happened, he is just lying about an obvious thing b/c he forgot that normal people have the internet and can look it up" — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 24, 2022

I’m wondering where “the president is either a liar or cognitively impaired” ranks on the threats to democracy scale — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) October 24, 2022

Seems like it should be pretty high up on the list, no? Seems like maybe something the White House should comment on today, no?

Gonna be pretty funny when Doocy asks KJP about this tomorrow. — Happy Warrior (@Consta2tion) October 24, 2022

She will say she hasn’t seen that particular clip so she can’t comment on it. — Track17 (@Track17K) October 24, 2022

Ugh. Definitely sounds like something Karine Jean-Pierre would say.

We’re so screwed.

This would be fairly amusing if it wasn't actually terrifying — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 24, 2022

God help us all.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

