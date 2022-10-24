Biden and AP sittin’ in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G. Gross, sorry.

They left out, ‘one child sniffed’ …

One handshake, one hug and one selfie at a time, President Joe Biden is on a mission to connect with everyday Americans. https://t.co/cX7pvaCNcG — The Associated Press (@AP) October 24, 2022

From the AP (if we have to see it so do you):

One handshake, one hug and one selfie at a time. If President Joe Biden could greet every American this way, longtime allies say, his approval ratings would soar. Biden has never been at his best in big speeches, where his delivery can be stilted, his stories sometimes meandering. It’s the end of his speech that often marks the beginning of Biden’s favorite part of an event — the rope line, in the parlance of political operatives. He whirls around, scans the crowd and zeroes in on his first target for a one-on-one connection.

Stranger danger y’all. Seriously. The idea of Biden ‘zeroing in’ terrifies this editor.

This same ‘hugging, handshaking’ president just called half of this country semi-fascists about a month ago so yeah, not buyin’ it AP.

Not.

At.

All.

Seriously.

Look at that HUGGER.

One puff piece, one plug and one propaganda piece at a time, the AP is on a mission to cover for President Joe Biden's failed leadership. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 24, 2022

AP is on a mission to pretend Democrats haven’t destroyed the country and that Biden isn’t dragging them all down with his bizarre and quite frankly creepy behavior.

Heh.

get off your knees, he's too old for that — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 24, 2022

Meep.

Huh, people seem to be less than impressed with this piece and tweet from the AP.

Ok, so that was totally inappropriate.

Our bad.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh this is by the MLK bust hoaxer pic.twitter.com/95IOkDKO1r — Internet News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) October 24, 2022

Awww, we remember that. When they claimed Trump removed the bust of Martin Luther King Jr? Same guy … that freakin’ figures.

This tweet is embarrassing and you should feel shame. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 24, 2022

But we all know they won’t.

Joe likes your story. Well done. pic.twitter.com/8Hp3JcyIze — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 24, 2022

SNIFF SNIFF SNIFF.

No thank you @AP I do NOT want a “hug” from Joe Biden.

We all know how that turned out. — Tara Reade 🐎 (@ReadeAlexandra) October 24, 2022

D’OH.

Yeah … think that’s enough for this one.

***

