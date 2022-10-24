Nancy Pelosi wants people to believe that the inflation she and other Democrats have caused in this country is a GLOBAL THING and gosh, golly, gee, we should change the subject and talk about something else for her sake. Forget that most Americans are worried about gas, food, and not FREEZING this winter but we’re inconveniencing Nancy by making her talk about the ONE THING we all actually care about.

Hey, maybe she’ll send out a video of her eating her bazillion-dollar-ice cream again while the rest of us are making hot dog soup and eating ramen noodles.

Watch this:

Man, Nancy really really really doesn’t want us talking about inflation.

TOO DAMN BAD.

Time to make them OWN IT.

Trending

Indeed she does.

And we need a ‘rest’ from her.

Fair point.

What else should we talk about? Leaking border? High crime? Fentanyl deaths? Sending billions to Ukraine while taxing TF out of Americans? Oh, we know, Nancy wants to talk about DEMOCRACY and ABORTION.

Heh.

There it is.

If we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

Damn, we love this tweet.

For so many reasons.

The Democrats have become the party of the wealthy, and that’s all there is to it.

***

Related:

Democrats sure can pick ’em’: J6 officer and Democrat HERO Michael Fanone has some ‘splainin’ to do about his racist past

What PANIC looks like –> Abigail Spanberger dragged for trying to use Tulsi Gabbard and RUSSIA to smear opponent, Yesli Vega

‘Getting DESPERATE’: Kari Lake War Room BUSTS Lefty AZ group trying to pay people to vote by sharing LEAKED text message (screenshot)

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsinflationmoderatesNancy Pelosi