Nancy Pelosi wants people to believe that the inflation she and other Democrats have caused in this country is a GLOBAL THING and gosh, golly, gee, we should change the subject and talk about something else for her sake. Forget that most Americans are worried about gas, food, and not FREEZING this winter but we’re inconveniencing Nancy by making her talk about the ONE THING we all actually care about.

Hey, maybe she’ll send out a video of her eating her bazillion-dollar-ice cream again while the rest of us are making hot dog soup and eating ramen noodles.

Watch this:

NANCY PELOSI: "When I hear people talk about inflation…we have to change that subject!" pic.twitter.com/Ck1DaPVrCc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2022

Man, Nancy really really really doesn’t want us talking about inflation.

TOO DAMN BAD.

The majority of Americans can't avoid the effects of inflation, so no, she can't just change the subject. — KayS (@SauersKays) October 23, 2022

Time to make them OWN IT.

Oh Good Lord, please make it possible for her to retire to sunny California and enjoy her millions. The nation can't afford her anymore and she needs a rest. — Linda e💛 (@grammyLS) October 23, 2022

Indeed she does.

And we need a ‘rest’ from her.

To what, males competing in female athletics? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 23, 2022

Fair point.

What else should we talk about? Leaking border? High crime? Fentanyl deaths? Sending billions to Ukraine while taxing TF out of Americans? Oh, we know, Nancy wants to talk about DEMOCRACY and ABORTION.

Heh.

Well, I wouldn't expect much more than such a pathetic statement coming from Pelosi. Of course, she and the Dems would like to change the subject from inflation and the other messes they've caused. — TRepublic (@TexasTRepublic) October 23, 2022

pic.twitter.com/8DYcAwsyos — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 23, 2022

There it is.

"The fight is not about inflation, it's about the cost of living" lol — JgaltTweets (@JgaltTweets) October 23, 2022

If we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

3 words: Term limits. — 🇺🇸 K Belle 🇺🇸 (@KentuckyBelle5) October 23, 2022

Damn, we love this tweet.

For so many reasons.

She’s wearing a 5k custom jacket as she tells Americans not to worry about inflation. — Leo Noa (@JetsNsweats) October 23, 2022

The Democrats have become the party of the wealthy, and that’s all there is to it.

***

